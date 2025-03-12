UVa Coaching Search Hot Board 1.0

Updated: March 12th
UVa's season is now over, and attention can be fully turned to the program's coaching search. As Carla Williams and the UVa administration look to close in on a hire before the pivotal spring transfer window, we're taking a look at their top candidates for the job, and other names that could make sense or come into focus if the search becomes more extensive.
The Logical Favorite
This tier is reserved for one coach who has been on the radar since the job came open, more than anyone else.