Noon, ESPNU





James Madison Dukes (1-0)

Head Coach: Curt Cignetti

Conference: Sun Belt

2022 Record: 8-3, (6-2)

Last Game: 38-3 win over Bucknell





The Virginia Cavaliers are coming home to Charlottesville this Saturday for a game that will be absolutely filled with emotion and reflection. It will mark the first time that the Wahoos have taken the field at Scott Stadium since Lavel Davis, Jr. Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry were tragically murdered last November.

Head coach Tony Elliott brings his ball club into this game on the heels of a Week 1 loss against then-No. 12 Tennessee. The Cavaliers were outmatched from the opening kickoff and suffered a 49-13 setback. Tomorrow’s in-state game against James Madison offers an opportunity to heal both on the field and off the field for a group of young men and a community that so badly wants to see this program succeed.

However, that task will not be easy against a JMU team that sees itself as the flagship football program in the Commonwealth.

Now a member of the Sun Belt, James Madison has made the transition to FBS and has not skipped a beat. Their program has established a longstanding winning tradition and this year seems to be no different. Cignetti will travel to Charlottesville with his Dukes football team with the expectation of winning against a Power 5 ACC opponent once again.

Last week, JMU opened up the season with a 38-3 trouncing of Bucknell. The Dukes used a strong running game and stout rush defense to pull away from the Bison.

This week, JMU will look to have the same efficient offensive performance led by quarterback Jordan McCloud. The senior from Tampa came in and steadied the quarterback position for JMU in the second half. His 144 yards passing and two touchdowns were enough to be named the starter this week going to the UVa game after being the backup in the opener.

Kaelon Black (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) led the Dukes rushing attack with 125 yards on 12 carries. As a team JMU rushed for 261 yards last week. Look for Latrele Palmer (6-foot, 220 pounds) to get carries as well. OC Mike Shanahan will use a bevy of formations in his spread attack. McCloud, same was with Week 1 starter Alonza Barnett, offers a running threat from the QB position as well.

Up front on offense, JMU returns five linemen with starts under their belts, led by Outland Watch List candidate Nick Kidwell (6-foot-5, 316 pounds). The redshirt senior was Second Team All-Sun Belt last season and will be the key cog in a very experienced, rugged group this season.

On the perimeter, JMU is limited with experience at receiver. Reggie Brown (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) returns as his team’s leading receiver. Last week, he logged three catches for 77 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. The Dukes dipped into the transfer portal and picked up starters at the receiver position in wideout Taji Hudson (6–foot-3, 200) and slot receiver Phoenix Sproles (5-foot-11, 194).

JMU has featured a stout defense for years and this year seems to be no different, specifically along the defensive front. Bucknell struggled mightily against it, totaling just 61 yards rushing. DC Bryant Haines has inherited a wealth of talent in this 4-2-5 scheme. Nose guard James Carpenter (6-foot-2, 282 pounds) leads a defensive line room that is smaller than most of their FBS counterparts but they are unbelievably sound in technique.

At linebacker, Taurus Jones (6-foot-1, 214 pounds) is a returning starter and an all-conference performer last season. His 82 tackles led the defense last season. Last Saturday, Jones had nine tackles and a sack.

FS Josh “Cheese” Sarratt (5-fooot-10, 193) leads a young group of defensive backs. Cornerback Chauncey Logan (6-foot-1, 200) is another veteran in this room with nine starts.



