UVa opens its season tomorrow evening when the Cavaliers host in-state rival Richmond.

No. 12 (FCS) Richmond at UVa



6 p.m., ACC Network Extra/ESPN+

Head Coach: Russ Huesman (101-70 overall, 42-33 at UofR) 2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 7-1 in conference Last Meeting: UVa beat Richmond 34-17 in the 2022 season opener in Charlottesville

The Virginia Cavaliers kick off the 2024 season with an in-state matchup on Saturday night against the Richmond Spiders. Tony Elliott enters his third season as Virginia's head coach, looking to demonstrate improvement for the program after back-to-back three-win seasons. On Saturday, he brings his most experienced team to Scott Stadium. After two seasons of adversity, the Wahoos return a wealth of talent on offense, defense and should be bolstered by transfer talent that will enhance the roster. Offensively, UVa will be led by sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea, named the starter over the weekend. “AC10” delighted fans last year with some flashes of elite quarterback play, but must become a more consistent player for this offense to reach its potential. Flanking Colandrea in the backfield will be senior running back Kobe Pace. The former Clemson Tiger leads the running back room this season and enters as the unquestioned starter, having split time with Mike Hollins and Perris Jones a year ago. On the offensive line, The Cavaliers return a lot of experience from the 2023 season, with all five projected starters having played in at least half of UVa’s contests last fall. That unit should be improved and should keep Colandrea clean and create lanes for the UVa run game. After a historic season for Malik Washington, the Virginia receiver room has become deeper, and should be a strength for the offense. Starter Malachi Fields returns and is joined by a bevy of transfer receivers that are potential difference makers. Trell Harris (Kent State), Andre Greene (UNC), and Chris Tyree (Notre Dame) could be dynamic for the Hoos. Look for Harvard transfer Tyler Neville and former Clemson standout Sage Ennis to add another dimension to the UVa offense from the tight end position. Virginia struggled mightily in 2023 on the defensive side of the ball, but this year the Cavaliers are healthy and re-tooled. Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski should be able to produce a formidable unit that is strong at all three levels. Up front, UVa returns a lot of experience with Chico Bennett, Jahmeer Carter and Kam Butler. This veteran group, along with sophomore Jason Hammond look to be a force in the trenches. At linebacker, UVa returns Kam Robinson and James Jackson, two proven playmakers in the middle of the defense. Virginia needs a better effort from its secondary this season to take the necessary steps forward. Eastern Michigan transfer cornerback Kempton Shine has become a name to look out for this fall. He will compete with fellow transfers Jam Jackson (Robert Morris) and Kendren Smith (Penn), along with returnees, Dre Walker and Malcolm Greene at the corner position. UVa returns some top-end talent at the safety position with All-ACC performer Jonas Sanker and Antonio Clary, but also adds Corey Thomas (Akron transfer) to the mix.



The Opponent



Heading west up I-64, the Spiders come into Charlottesville this Saturday with renewed expectations for the 2024 season. Entering his eighth season as the head coach of the University of Richmond, Russ Huesman has talent littered through the roster. The Spiders have six preseason All-CAA athletes and two preseason FCS All-Americans, and it comes as no surprise that they were picked to finish second in the preseason CAA poll. At quarterback, Richmond will settle on either Kyle Wickersham (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) or Camden Coleman (6-foot-3, 220 pounds). Both signal callers saw extensive time last season and have competed equally well in camp this August. Wickersham led the room last season with over 1,400 yards passing and over 400 yards rushing for the Spiders. Both players are listed as co-starters on the depth chart, and Richmond has yet to officially name a starter, indicating both could play on Saturday. Redshirt Freshman Jamaal Brown (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) will get the bulk of the carries at running back but will be supported by Wagner transfer Zach Palmer-Smith (6-feet, 205 pounds). Richmond returns an All-American talent at wideout in Nick DeGennaro. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver tallied 71 catches in 2023 for over 904 yards receiving. He scored 11 touchdowns for the Spiders and will be a key cog in their offense on Saturday. Jerry Garcia, Jr. (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) and Landon Ellis (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) will complement DeGennaro, all three returning starters from a year ago. Richmond has historically featured big and physical offensive lines, and this year, that group will be led by All-CAA performer Tom Elia. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound center has played a lot of football for the Spiders and spearheads a group of six offensive lineman who have started games for UofR. Defensively, Richmond was an impressive unit in 2023. The Spiders' defense tied for first in FCS defensive touchdowns (5), tied for fourth in takeaways (26), fourth in third down defense (0.29), and tied for sixth in sacks (39). They allowed just under 24 points per game, and were especially stingy against the run, only allowing 112 yards per contest. Their front four is led by All-CAA Defensive End Jeremiah Grant (6-foot-2, 245 pounds). Grant collected six sacks in 2023, including three against Rhode Island. At linebacker, Richmond must fill the shoes of one of the best players in school history in Tristan Wheeler. Wheeler amassed 487 tackles in five seasons for the Spiders to go along with five All-CAA selections. He is also believed to be the only player in NCAA history to be named an All-American for five consecutive seasons. Replacing Wheeler as the defensive leader will be Wayne Galloway (6-foot-1, 222 pounds). Galloway is a preseason All-CAA pick and will move into the signal-caller position for the Spiders. In the secondary, Richmond returns four starters and will lean on this unit for leadership. Jabril Hayes (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) led Richmond in interceptions last season and returns to start at the free safety position. D’Angelo Stocker (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) and Trae Tomlinson (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) will start at cornerback for Richmond, while Bryson Parker (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) will start at strong safety after playing in 37 of a possible 38 games for the Spiders.



Three Keys to Victory for UVa



1. Win in the trenches UVa must establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Both lines should be a position of strength for Virginia this season, especially against an FCS opponent. UVa should be able to create balance on offense by running the ball at an inexperienced linebacker corps for Richmond and take some shots down field against a small Richmond secondary. Defensively, UVa needs to pressure the passer much better than they did last season. Richmond’s running backs will be green and should allow for the secondary to key on the Richmond passing attack, led by DeGennaro.

2. Let Colandrea take command Coach Elliott has given the keys to Colandrea. This is his offense and football team. We all know that this offense has the potential to be a force this season. Offensive Coordinator Des Kitchings has weapons at all levels, and the Wahoos need to overwhelm the Spiders with their offensive talent, starting at the quarterback position. This is an opportunity to put up big points and show the progress of the program.

3. Shut down the Spiders’ passing game The UVa secondary needs to show that they can shut down an opponent. With the help of a much-improved pass rush, the corners should eliminate the Richmond receivers, or at least contain this group. Richmond returns two quarterbacks and a couple of receivers, so they will look to the air to move the ball against the Hoos.



Outlook



Saturday night opens a crucial season for Elliott and the Virginia football program. The early-season slate is manageable and the season opener against Richmond should be an opportunity to cruise to win #1. Look for Colandrea to connect with his new toys on offense and make some big plays down the field, while Pace steadies the offense with some nice gains on the ground. The UVa defense will be able to create some “havoc” and force a couple of turnovers to widen the scoring gap.



The Pick:

Richmond 16

UVa 41