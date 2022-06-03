Recruiting Breakdown: How the facility helps UVa on the trail

On Thursday afternoon, UVa football took a big step towards getting on even footing with many of its competitors. The athletic department celebrated the groundbreaking for the program’s new football operations center, which will replace the outdated McCue Center that has housed Cavalier football since 1991.

The new facility, which is slated for completion in two years time, will cost $80 million to build and comes in at 90,000 square feet. The facility is designed to do everything that McCue does and then some; it will house the team’s primary locker room, weight room, coaches offices, and plenty of other player amenities, that will make UVa’s facilities more competitive with its contemporaries. Bronco Mendenhall said last year that Virginia was dead last in the ACC in facilities and yesterday’s event is the first step towards fixing that reality.

The facility, and raising the overall level of the football program, has been Carla Williams’ primary goal since being named athletic director in 2017.

“My second day here we took a tour of the facilities and saw the need,” Williams said on Thursday.

Coming from a football power in Georgia, the disparity in facilities and amenities for players were surely staggering. But five years in, Williams has seen the improvements off the field, culminating in the construction of a brand-new football facility.

“So I feel really good about where we are,” she added. “Obviously with the groundbreaking today, that’s a huge step. We started an emergency fund not long after I got here for football, and we were able to add positions for strength and conditioning, for recruiting, for nutrition. All of those things are paying dividends now. The structure is being repaired. We’re not there. We still have a long way to go. But we have made great strides in making sure that we have a healthy football program. All of us know the benefits of a healthy football program.”

Fans may hear “football facility” and think about Clemson’s absurd football palace with a slide, barber shop and so on. But these buildings are so much more than that for the student athletes and can be the nucleus of the program itself.

In the new facility, UVa will be able to improve areas like weight training, moving into a training facility that is built for a team of 125+ student athletes. They will add to the sports nutrition program, something that new coach Tony Elliott pushed. And the new facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, like the basketball staff enjoys across the street, that will help coaches evaluate players in more ways than ever before and help the program catch up from an analytics standpoint.

Virginia’s facility may not have headline-grabbing features like slides or putt-putt courses, but it will have everything the Wahoos need to move the program forward, including many of the things that McCue isn’t equipped to deliver.

“It is not flashy, but it is exactly what we need to compete for championships,” Williams said of the yet-to-be named building. “That’s what we wanted. You’ll have everything that it should have. State-of-the-art sports medicine, which includes everything: strength and conditioning, coaches’ offices, nutrition, the technology to help our players and coaches prepare, that’s huge nowadays. As all of you guys know, the technology is a big part of what they do. Having a place that’s dedicated to helping our coaches prepare our players to compete, we didn’t really have that. It will be really important to have it now.”

Williams and other UVa brass toured other athletic facilities around the country to draw inspiration as this project reached the construction phase. Ultimately, UVa’s project might not be as costly as some others but there will be more in common with other state-of-the-art facilities than there will be differences.

“There isn’t anything secretive,” Williams explained when asked how the building will be laid out and what features it will include. “Every new facility has the same thing, but just a little bit different, maybe a little bit bigger, maybe a little bit smaller. What’s really special about our facility is I think the efficiency that we are going to create, because everything is right there. You’ve got the indoor that opens to the natural grass practice fields. Then you’ll have the facility with the weight room that opens to the natural grass practice field, next door to the indoor.

“Everything that they need will be in one place,” she added. “I think if you look around the country, that isn’t always the case for some facilities. I think adding the two natural grass practice fields first was huge. We really, really needed to do that. I think that was huge. Then we were able to fill in the gaps around it.”

There are many factors involved when it comes to recruiting top talent to a college football program, but facilities are certainly one of the most important. Virginia has plenty to sell, but the McCue had become something the recent football staffs have had to work around with prospects, rather than show off. The quality of facilities speaks directly to a school’s commitment to football. UVa’s brass, coaches, players, fans and alums may be more committed to football than their “dead last in the ACC” facility showed but eventually, the Cavaliers had to put up the money and truly demonstrate that championship commitment.

And with each shiny new facility completed by a rival, UVa has fallen further and further behind. And the impressive football buildings are not just for the sport’s elite like Clemson and Alabama; take a look at the relatively new football facilities at Northwestern and NC State, not exactly football powers.