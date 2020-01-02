



The Result: No. 24 Virginia fought hard in a losing effort in Monday night’s Capital One Orange Bowl, falling to No. 9 Florida 36-28 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hoos finish the season with a 9-5 record after two postseason losses to Top-10 teams.

The Turning Point: The Gators converted a pair of 4th downs that helped them secure the victory. The first came in the second quarter, with the Gators up 3, when Kyle Trask hit Freddie Swain for an 11-yard gain on 4th and 8. That drive resulted in a touchdown and put Florida up 10 at the break. The second conversion came early in the fourth quarter after UVa cut the deficit to 27-21, when Trask pitched to Lamichael Perine on an option play that resulted in a gain of two on 4th and 1 in Florida territory. The next play was a 30-yard pass and the Gators ultimately extended their lead to 33-21.

The Stat That Tells the Story: Florida rushed for 244 yards on 34 attempts in the win. The Gators racked a lot of chunk plays on the ground and scored three rushing touchdowns with an average of 7.2 yards per carry.

Wahoo of the Week: For the final time, it’s Bryce Perkins. The senior quarterback capped his career with another big game, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns in the losing effort. In the process, he broke Shawn Moore’s career record for total offense and departs as Virginia’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards.



