Thaiss and Jones humbled by UVa HOF inductions





It was a few days before Thanksgiving when Matt Thaiss’ phone started buzzing. It was Brian O’Connor calling.

Thaiss, now a big leaguer with the Los Angeles Angels, couldn’t figure out why his old baseball coach at Virginia would be calling. He and O’Connor typically stuck to text messages when catching up. Thaiss didn’t realize that, five years removed from his final season at UVa, he had been added to the ballot for the baseball program’s hall of fame. He certainly didn’t expect to be getting inducted.

“I honestly had no idea that I was eligible,” Thaiss admitted. “When Oak was calling me, I had no idea that that’s what it was about. It definitely caught me by surprise.”

It has quickly become one of O’Connor’s favorite annual traditions, calling to break the news to a new class of inductees. The Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame was established in the summer of 2017, with a 15-member group serving as the inaugural induction group the following January. A total of 34 former players or coaches were elected through the hall’s first four seasons of existence.

Thaiss will be one of two players to join that exclusive list on Thursday, along with right-hander Connor Jones, who was also elected in his first year of eligibility. Those two newcomers will be inducted during a virtual ceremony Thursday night, along with the six members of the 2021 class: outfielder Steve Bryant, infielder/outfielder Mike Papi, right-handers Branden Kline and Josh Sborz and lefties Nathan Kirby and Brandon Waddell.

Kirby, Waddell and Sborz were all elected last year in their first year of eligibility, making them the first players from UVa’s 2015 NCAA championship team to join the program’s hall of fame. When Jones saw those three former teammates voted in, he did the math and realized he’d be on the ballot this year. He thought he might have a shot, but still wasn’t anticipating that call from O’Connor.

“It really didn’t settle in with me and I still don’t think it has,” Jones said. “In talking to people after that, when you think about hall of fame; forever. That’s pretty crazy to think about.”

Jones and Thaiss both passed on the opportunity to turn pro out of high school to enroll at UVa in the summer of 2013. Thaiss, a 32nd round draft pick by the Red Sox, was ranked as the top catcher and No. 3 overall player in New Jersey by Perfect Game. Jones was even more highly regarded, ranked as the top player in Virginia and the No. 17 prospect in the country in the class of 2013. Projected as a potential early-round pick, Jones told teams he’d honor his UVa commitment and slipped to the Padres in Round 21.

They arrived at UVa in the midst of a run of unprecedented success for the program—10 straight NCAA Tournaments, including four super regional appearances and two trips to the College World Series in the previous five years. As freshmen, they were reinforcements on a veteran-laden club that eventually got back to Omaha, losing the CWS Finals to Vanderbilt in three games.

“That 2014 Virginia team—and I might be a little biased—it’s gotta be one of the best college baseball teams ever assembled,” said Thaiss.

Thaiss appeared in 26 games that spring, with all 16 of his starts coming at designated hitter. Just one of his 68 at-bats came in the postseason. But he spent the year getting in better shape and honing his raw skills in anticipation of a bigger opportunity. Thaiss studied how veteran catcher Nate Irving prepared on a daily basis. He watched the way his teammates battled back after dropping the first game against Maryland to win the Charlottesville Super Regional and gutted their way to a 15-inning win against TCU in Omaha.

“Being in those games, those environments,” Thaiss recalled, “watching how those guys handled the adversity, it kind of molded me in how I wanted to handle myself. I had a lot of guys to look up to that year.”



