The 3-2-1: UNC





1. UVa trying to stay process-oriented and get back on track this weekend against UNC.

UVa has had a pair of two-game winning streaks this season, and now, they have their first losing streak. Following back-to-back setbacks against Louisville and Clemson, Virginia has dropped from 4-1 to 4-3, and sit at .500 in ACC play, with five games remaining. In Tuesday’s press conference, Tony Elliott talked about the need to stay the course despite losses, and how the team can’t make their entire focus about the results. He feels that if the team focuses on their controllables and get “back to basics,” they can rally down the stretch and win some more games.

“We’re sitting here at 2-2 in the ACC and we’ve got a chance to finish 6-2 if we take care of business. Still playing for everything that we started the season playing for, so the focus is to really learn from this past weekend and focus on things we can control, and get better.”





2. Once again, UVa’s injury report was a mixed bag.

UVa has been through the grind of conference play since their first open date, with their next off week just around the corner, following Saturday’s clash with North Carolina. Virginia stayed pretty healthy through September, but are a bit more banged up heading into the final month of the season.

Elliott confirmed that receiver Trell Harris had his surgery, and should return in about three weeks; that puts his return date somewhere between the clash with Pitt on November 9th and Notre Dame on November 16th. Guard Ty Furnish is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup with UNC after getting hurt against Clemson, and running back Jack Griese remains out, too.

There was some positive injury news, however. Safety Antonio Clary returned to practice this week, and seems likely to play on Saturday. Fellow defensive back Dre Walker is also back practicing after being out for some time; Michael Diatta and Kempton Shine were banged up in the Clemson loss, but both look good to go too. And Kam Courtney is back on the practice field too, after missing last week’s game.





3.Despite their recent losses, the Tar Heels shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Saturday’s game features a pair of programs that should be motivated to push hard for the win. We mentioned UVa’s two-game losing skid, and it’s fair to say that Virginia still has postseason aspirations, but they become a lot more difficult with a loss to Carolina. The Tar Heels started the season 3-0 despite losing their starting quarterback, but have hit the skids since, giving up 70 to JMU in a game that started a four-game losing streak. Still, Elliott was clear that the Tar Heels should not be taken lightly in this latest installment of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

“You can’t look at the record,” Elliott said of the 3-4 Heels. “You look at all their games. For the most part they’re close games. They are coming down to one possession late in the game. The last game against Georgia Tech, 44 seconds left in the game and they’re tied getting ready to take it to overtime and a miss-fit (happens) and the guy pops a long run.”

UNC will also looking to avenge last year’s upset win for the Wahoos in Chapel Hill that derailed a then undefeated season for Carolina. And, on top of that, UNC is coming off of a bye week.











