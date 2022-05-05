Three-star G Dilione talks Virginia offer, upcoming visit

Ever since the second Live Period of April ended, Tony Bennett and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail, dishing out a few offers to different prospects from the 2023 class.

The latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Wahoos is Freddie Dilione, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Word of God Christian Academy. Dilione, who has been a standout for Team Loaded NC on the 3SSB circuit this spring, also claims offers from a host of others including Alabama, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, NC State, Providence, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech, among others.

“Getting an offer from Virginia means a lot,” Dilione told CavsCorner. “Coach Bennett was really breaking down film with me and telling me how much he likes how I play.”

Virginia has been interested in Dilione for quite some time but the North Carolina product shared with CavsCorner why Bennett did not offer until now.

“The reason they did not offer me earlier is because Coach Bennett really wanted to analyze how I play and I really value that,” he explained. “With Coach Bennett telling me that, you can see how honest of a coach he is and an honest coach is the best coach.”

As all Virginia fans know, the system Bennett runs is unique but Dilione was clear in how he thinks he can fit in.

“Coach Bennett still wants me to improve on some things but he really likes how I can lock in on the defensive side of the ball,” Dilione said. “UVa values defense so much and he thinks I can play in that type of defense. The staff really likes how I can shoot the ball as well.”

Dillione knows how good Virginia has been under Bennett but he is excited to learn more about the program now that he has an offer.

“I know they won the national championship a few years ago and have had a lot of success in the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “I am excited to learn more about the program now that I have been offered by them. I am excited to do more research about the program.”

That information will take a big jump this weekend: Dilione said he is scheduled to take an official visit to Virginia and mentioned that he would like to take OVs to VCU, Alabama, and Tennessee.



