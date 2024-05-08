Following his decision, CavsCorner was able to catch up with Jurgensen to discuss his decision.

Last week, Virginia picked up Its second quarterback commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle as Bishop Moore (FL) dual-threat quarterback Bjorn Jurgensen announced his decision just days after picking up an offer from the program.

For Jurgensen, making the decision to commit to Virginia was much more than just about football. While he meshed well with the coaching staff, he said he can see himself fitting into the program and offense but could also see himself being a part of the greater UVa community.

"The Grounds were amazing," he told CavsCorner. "I could see myself being part of that community of students."

Jurgensen has been well recruited over the last few years, receiving interest from college programs across the country. Oftentimes, he felt some of these programs would say one thing but then act differently. Virginia, however, was not one of those programs, and that stood out to the Florida native.

"Over the past three or four years, I have been followed by on Twitter and talking to numerous Power 4 schools (Florida State, Florida, Miami, Central Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan, Houston, Oregon State, Baylor, BYU, and Boston College)," he explained. "Most would say the same thing about their process but UVa acted on what they were saying, so I really respected that."

One of those topics that the Cavaliers were very open about in the process was that they would be taking two quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle. For Jurgensen, that was never going to be an issue.

"They did bring up the two QB class plan and I am okay with that," he said. "I have always had to compete and earn my reps and I have never steered away from competition so I look forward to being part of the UVa quarterback room and getting to know all of the QBs and getting coached up."

During his recent visit Charlottesville, Jurgensen spent a large amount of time with Cavaliers' quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb. The conversations he had and relationship he was able to build with Lamb were understandably a big factor in his decision.

"I think what put them on top was after spending a day and half with Coach Lamb and just feeling that I could make an impact in his coaching style," he said.

Also on that trip he was able to spend time with offensive coordinator Des Kitchings as well as with head coach Tony Elliott, which Jurgensen added "pretty much sealed the deal," when it came to the Cavaliers being on top of his recruitment following the visit and offer.

"So while it may appear fast," he added, "I feel that I made a very informed decision."

Overall, Jurgensen is the Cavaliers 12th commitment (and sixth in a two-span) as part of a 2025 class which is currently ranked 17th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.



