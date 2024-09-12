It was an exciting win for the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday over Wake Forest using a 14-point fourth quarter to erase a 30-17 deficit and walk away with a 31-30 victory. Following the victory, CavsCorner caught up with a handful of the 'Hoos 2025 commitments to get their thoughts on the exciting win.

"Huge Win! Came Up Big When We needed It the most!"

"Watched the game. Super exciting win, just to come from behind and see how the coaches and players handled it was great to see. Big week this week with Maryland, excited to watch that one."

"AC is playing at a high level to start the season. I am really excited for him along with the team and coaches. I am hoping to make the Louisville game."

"I loved how Coach Elliot preached the fight he wants his guys to have while I was on my visit and how that translated to the game. They were playing from behind the whole time and still fought to the end to win it. I also feel the excitement around UVA is starting to grow and the rest of the ACC is going to start to notice which makes me even more excited about joining the program in January."

"That game had me on the edge of my seat the whole night. I know we started somewhat slow but I had some pride bets riding on it so I just kept my hope up. After watching the win and getting very hype I woke up to a lot of videos on my twitter of Coach Elliott talking about perseverance and it just made me happy. That’s the man that’s gonna be my head coach and I know Heff and the rest of the staff feels the same way. It was a great win and the people better watch out because the Hoos are hot."

"I woke up to amazing news, Coach Maverick Morris texted me while I was sleep saying HELL YEAH and I went to go look at the score and we came out on top, very Pleased."