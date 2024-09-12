PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry04VkpRUlBNWjdCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLThWSlFSUE1aN0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
UVa commits react to comeback win over Wake Forest

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • CavsCorner
Contributor

It was an exciting win for the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday over Wake Forest using a 14-point fourth quarter to erase a 30-17 deficit and walk away with a 31-30 victory.

Following the victory, CavsCorner caught up with a handful of the 'Hoos 2025 commitments to get their thoughts on the exciting win.

"Huge Win! Came Up Big When We needed It the most!"

"Watched the game. Super exciting win, just to come from behind and see how the coaches and players handled it was great to see. Big week this week with Maryland, excited to watch that one."

"AC is playing at a high level to start the season. I am really excited for him along with the team and coaches. I am hoping to make the Louisville game."

"I loved how Coach Elliot preached the fight he wants his guys to have while I was on my visit and how that translated to the game. They were playing from behind the whole time and still fought to the end to win it. I also feel the excitement around UVA is starting to grow and the rest of the ACC is going to start to notice which makes me even more excited about joining the program in January."

"That game had me on the edge of my seat the whole night. I know we started somewhat slow but I had some pride bets riding on it so I just kept my hope up. After watching the win and getting very hype I woke up to a lot of videos on my twitter of Coach Elliott talking about perseverance and it just made me happy. That’s the man that’s gonna be my head coach and I know Heff and the rest of the staff feels the same way. It was a great win and the people better watch out because the Hoos are hot."

"I woke up to amazing news, Coach Maverick Morris texted me while I was sleep saying HELL YEAH and I went to go look at the score and we came out on top, very Pleased."

"Great program win im proud of the guys."

