UVa's Rayman has built a reputation for on the practice field





Playing the role of record-setting Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett this week at the McCue Center: Virginia third-year Jared Rayman.

It’s the latest starring role on the practice field for the scout team quarterback. Previously this season, he’s been cast as players like North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham. And Rayman’s performances have drawn rave reviews.

“Jared Rayman is an awesome kid,” said UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell.

“Whatever he’s doing,” said quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, “he’s putting everything into doing a great job.”

Said safety Joey Blount: “He's a badass, honestly.”

Rayman has carved out roles to help the Hoos in all three phases of the game this season. On game day, as one of the Wahoos’ signal callers, he’s easy to spot on the UVa sideline in his neon yellow hat. He’s also the team’s holder on special teams. But both roles are largely anonymous to both fans.

That’s especially the case for players on the scout team in practice, at least to everyone outside the fence surrounding the fields at the McCue Center. Inside that gate, however, Rayman’s consistent effort as he mimics the next quarterback on the Cavaliers’ schedule each week has not gone unnoticed.

“He cares deeply, and probably tries as hard as anybody on our team,” said Howell. “And so to have him right there, like, it’s annoying for the defense because he doesn’t let down. He's tough.”

“Jared Rayman only knows one speed,” said linebacker Hunter Stewart. “We could be in a walkthrough before a game and he’s gonna try to dive for the touchdown.”

That reputation was cemented back in late September, leading up to UVa’s trip to Miami. The status of Miami starter D’Eriq King, who ultimately didn’t play against the Hoos because of a shoulder injury, was still in question at that point. So Rayman was doing his best impersonation of the dual-threat quarterback against the first-team defense and at one point, got in a foot race with one of UVa’s defensive players.

“Scout defense isn't really live so no one goes to the ground,” recalled safety Coen King. “But it was funny. It was a real simulated play, like, D’Eriq King would have made that play. He ran as hard as he could, dove for the pylon and everybody was like, ‘Whoa, relax man.’ But trying to get us the best look as we can and it really helped.”

“He’s live,” added Howell. “Sneaks under center, everything. Diving; scrambling. He doesn’t hold anything back.”

“I kind of put myself into the role as much as I can to make our team see a better look than the opposing quarterback,” explained Rayman. “I want to do the best I can to make the team prepared and being as competitive I am, I just go out there and I have fun and I do my best.”

It’s a role that requires some extra homework. In addition to the film work Rayman puts in each week studying the next opponent’s defense for his role as offensive signal caller, he’ll also watch the next quarterback to get a sense of some tendencies. That initial scouting work is then fleshed out by additional film study done by graduate assistants Donte Wilkins and Chris Peace. Howell ties it all together with a card detailing the specific looks the defensive coaches want Rayman and the scout team to provide in practice.

From Carolina’s Howell to Wake’s Hartman, Louisville’s Cunningham to Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, the Virginia schedule has been loaded with dual-threat quarterbacks. Rayman takes pride in nailing the little nuances that make each of those opponents unique.

“Each week he’ll change how plays,” explained Stewart, “so like one week he’ll step up and then step to like the A gap or B gap and try to scramble. And then there’s other quarterbacks that like to step around the edge and try to scramble. And each week you can see he takes those into account, and he tries to do his best to show the accurate look.”

Though he’s listed as a wide receiver on Virginia’s roster, Rayman arrived in Charlottesville as a walk-on quarterback before the 2019 season. He was a two-time captain and as a senior, threw for 2,500 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 770 yards and 10 scores at Pace Academy in Atlanta, where his head coach was former UVa All-American Chris Slade.

“And he was just raving about the kid,” recalled Beck. “Man, just always a great attitude. Worked hard. Everybody loves him, you know, outgoing kid. Whatever he has to do, he’s all the way in on it.”

That has remained Rayman’s approach on the practice field at the McCue Center. He loves the camaraderie that’s been built among the players on UVa’s scout team offense as they try to compete against the first-team defense, and perhaps work their way onto the Cavaliers’ two-deep in the process.

He believes his hard work and preparation helped earn the trust of the coaching staff as well, which led to the signal-calling role with the offense on game days beginning last year. This season, he added an on-field role as the holder on extra points and field goals.

“A big goal of mine was just to add value to the team,” Rayman said. “If I come here and I’m not the starting quarterback, I just kind of developed what I can do. Coming in here, trying my best, doing my hardest work every single day, I kind of found a role. That’s signaling, holding, scout team quarterback. Wherever I can get on the field and make my way onto the bus, that’s the way I do it.”

In practice this week, Rayman is taking on his biggest scout team role to date. Pickett has emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate this season. His 3,517 passing yards and 3,758 total yards both rank top five nationally, and second in the ACC behind Brennan Armstrong. Pickett’s 32 touchdown passes lead the league and rank fourth in the country. PFF College grades the fifth-year senior as the best in the country among QBs who have played at least 300 snaps. He’s also a threat to run, with 223 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Virginia’s defensive struggles this season, particularly in road losses at UNC and BYU, have been well-publicized this year. But if the Wahoos can corral Pickett and leave Pitt atop the Coastal Division, don’t forget about No. 13 on the visiting sideline in the neon yellow hat.

Rayman's teammates won't.

“He is a hard worker and he doesn't complain, even though sometimes on defense we’re like, ‘Jared, come on. What are you doing?’” said Blount. “He knows that’s what’s best for our team, and for him as well. That's his time to have fun, and while he’s having fun he’s making us get better. Jared Rayman is one of the unsung heroes of the team, honestly."



