Virginia Commit Scouting Report: OL Dylan Biehl

Late last month, Lambert High School (GA) standout offensive tackle Dylan Biehl announced his commitment to Virginia, becoming the program's second pledge in the 2026 recruiting cycle. But what are the Cavaliers getting in the three-star prospect? Cavs Corner below offers our thoughts on Biehl as a prospect.

MEASURABLES:

Starting with Biehl's measurables, the Georgia native has quality size that will project him to be an offensive tackle at the next level, measuring in at 6-foot-4. He's a well-built offensive lineman already at 273-pounds and has plenty of room to fill in when it comes to his 6-foot-4 frame without sacrificing his athleticism. Look for him to add another 30-40 pounds at least. Biehl should be able to add that weight easily once he arrives in Charlottesville.

ATHLETICISM

On tape, Biehl is a quality athlete, showing above-average lateral quickness and the agility needed to play tackle at the FBS level. If he moves inside, his agility will be put to good use as a pulling guard. His first kick step in pass protection is quick, allowing him to stay in front of quality edge rushers. As a run blocker, he has the athleticism to pull outside and get ahead of ball carriers, serving as an effective lead blocker.

RUN BLOCKING

At the high school level, Biehl has shown the ability to quickly move defenders off the ball with a strong initial punch and impressive lower body strength, allowing him to generate movement at the point of attack. He plays with a solid bend and maintains good leverage, though he’ll need to continue improving his bend at the next level. His footwork is solid, and he excels at keeping his feet moving while staying engaged with defenders. Biehl plays with aggression, frequently finishing blocks, and he shows a mean streak that makes him a tenacious competitor.

PASS PROTECTION

Biehl is a quality pass blocker who regularly faces high-level talent, including edge rushers, in Suwanee, Georgia. As previously mentioned, he has a solid kick step and the lateral quickness needed to handle pass rushers effectively. However, he will need to continue adding strength to withstand bull rushes, as he can get knocked off balance at times. As he matures over his senior season and into his college career at Charlottesville, that necessary strength will come. Even when he does get knocked off balance, he is quick to recover and stays on his feet. He uses effective hand placement and demonstrates the hand-fighting skills necessary to keep pass rushers from gaining an advantage. Biehl also does a great job of adapting to various types of pass-rush moves, remaining very good at staying in front of his man.

VERSATILITY

Thanks to his size and athleticism, Biehl should have the ability to play both tackle and guard at the next level. His size may lean more towards him being a guard currently than a tackle but there is still plenty of time for that to be figured out, even before he reaches campus.

