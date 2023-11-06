Reece Beekman scored 16 points, Isaac McKneely added 15 and Virginia led by 24 at halftime in an 80-50 victory against Tarleton State in the season-opener for both on Monday night.

Leon Bond added 12 points and nine rebounds in just 17 minutes in his collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, who lost seven players off last years’ team to graduation and transfer.

Devon Barnes scored 11 points and Izzy Miles 10 for Tarleton State.

The Cavaliers, unranked in the preseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season, made quick work of the Texans, shooting 56 percent in the first half and hitting five 3-pointers. They led by as many as 30.

Beekman, who tested the NBA waters before deciding to return, missed all three of his 3-point tries, but was 5-for-9 from the field with seven assists and three steals, getting a head start on his follow-up to being the ACC’s top defender last season.

Ryan Dunn led the Cavaliers with seven rebounds.