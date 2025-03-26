Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne adjusting to life at Virginia

This spring, UVa football is looking to continue to build a program looking to get back to the postseason, and get ready for a pivotal 2025 season. With so many transfer additions, getting those players acclimated to the program and school while also determining who is going to play right away, is paramount.

One of those transfer additions looking to get used to life at UVa while also battling for playing time is defensive tackle Hunter Osborne. After spending two years at Alabama, Osborne comes to UVa with three years of eligibility remaining. A former four-star recruit from Trussville, Alabama, Osborne went in the portal at the conclusion of Alabama’s regular season, and ultimately chose Virginia after taking an official visit to both UVa and Vanderbilt.

Once he entered the portal, Osborne had to quickly learn about his potential destinations, including UVa. He admitted that he wasn’t incredibly knowledgeable about the university, but liked what he heard.

“I didn’t know as much as I wanted to (about UVa), but I knew Coach (Tony) Elliott was the head coach here. He recruited a little bit when he was at Clemson so the name was familiar,” Osborne explained.

Osborne quickly hit it off with defensive line coach Kevin Downing, who made an impression on the former Alabama player.

I didn’t know Coach Downing but what stood out was that he wanted me to get the opportunity to know him. A lot of coaches aren’t really doing that in the portal, it’s quick ‘hey, come here, get on a visit.’ He really wanted to take the time out to build a relationship,” Osborne said. “He told me he knew it was a very short time period, but getting the opportunity to put a face to a name, we talked on a zoom call, and I think that really won me over. We got to talk to each other, it really wasn’t even about football, just getting to know each other on a personal level. Then I got up here to Charlottesville and enjoyed my time with him and everyone on staff, and the city, met some guys on the team. So that’s when the turning point took place.”

One thing that can help transfers get acclimated is being around other new players, who are going through the same thing. Osborne is one of more than 20 new players on Grounds this spring, all trying to learn their way around town, and get used to the coaching staff’s expectations. Osborne said the entire team has helped him get assimilated, including his fellow transfers.

“I would say a lot of the transfers are really close. We’re all as a team, guys that have been here and transfers are really close, but we came in together, so we’re all figuring this out at the same time,” the former Crimson Tide defender said. “We all have the same expectations as the guys that were here, our goal is to win the ACC, and our goal is to push to be the best team we can possibly be on the field and off the field. As long as we have the mindset and everyone is on the same page, we believe we can do anything we want to accomplish.”

While the transfer group has gone through the transition together, Osborne said he quickly noticed how close the entire team is, which could lead to better chemistry when the season rolls around.

“This is a tight-knit team, everyone talks to everyone. Some of my best friends are DB’s and linebackers and receivers. It’s not just hanging with your position group,” he explained. “The relationships with Coach Elliott and Coach Downing are amazing; I talk to Coach Downing almost every day, outside of this building. It’s a short time period, but we also know we’re working towards a good relationship.”

Osborne said that the team has clear goals for improvement this season, and his experience playing at perhaps the most successful program in the sport for the past two years should be an asset for the redshirt sophomore. Osborne said the team is all on the same page about what they want to accomplish this year, and what they need to do to get there.

“It’s not just one person, we all want to be the best that we can be. And to get to that you have to win your conference,” Osborne said of the team’s primary goal this season. “It starts there, so we want to continue to build in the ACC and then from the ACC on out.”

It’s early, but Osborne has found a fit in Charlottesville, and now he can focus on getting into the rotation on a new-look defensive line.

“It’s been really good,” Osborne said after a recent practice. “Academics has been really good, football has been really good, getting acclimated to the city. Good food, great people, so it’s all good.”



