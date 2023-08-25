Earlier this week we took a look at the UVa offense and attempted to project what the depth chart could look like when it’s released next week ahead of the opener against No. 12 Tennessee. The offense is relatively easy to predict, outside of a few position battles. The defense, though, is a bit more of a mystery, because we have had limited access to a full starting defense in practices open to the media during camp. It’s also tough because John Rudzinski’s depth chart has a few wrinkles, or unorthodox position listings in their base defense. We’ll give it our best shot anyway though, with the caveat that some of these position designations are just that. Defensive ends can play at ‘bandit,’ cornerbacks and safeties can be fluid, and UVa’s two linebacker spots could be interchangeable as well.



Defensive End



Kam Butler OR Paul Akere Ben Smiley

This might be the most talented group, though small, on the roster. We’ve listedButler and Akere as OR starters here because for all intents and purposes, they’re both starters. Both will be on the field together and Akere told CavsCorner in fall camp that he will play more of a standup role and drop into coverage at times this year. Butler is a known commodity who has a lot of experience and should be one of UVa’s best pass rushers. And then there’s Smiley, who played out of position a bit last year as a tackle and now is back to a more natural end role. He is now one of the older guys on the team, and should see plenty of snaps as Akere, Butler and others rotate in and out on the defensive line.



Defensive Tackle

Aaron Faumui Michael Diatta Su Agunloye

Virginia’s front got a boost when Faumui decided to return and take advantage of another year of eligibility. He should play a lot and it will be interesting to see how UVa structures its defensive line this season. The depth chart reads a bit odd, with a nose tackle and a bandit listed as well as defensive tackles and defensive ends, but regardless, we should see plenty of Faumui up front this year. Diatta and Agunloye have shown flashes and at a minimum are solid rotational pieces that can give starters like Faumui a rest here and there. Both players have the athletic profile to develop into solid players and will likely be counted on to do more in 2024 with a bunch of players out of eligibility.



Nose Tackle



Jahmeer Carter

We’re only listing one player here, as Carter is the only true nose that will see a lot of playing time this season. He will rotate with other defensive linemen, and UVa will mix and match pieces along the front, depending on situation and opponent. Carter makes a big difference up front for the Hoos, though it may not show up in the form of a bunch of sacks and TFL’s, as his primary job is to open up lanes for teammates. He should see plenty of snaps this year, particularly on early downs.



Bandit



Chico Bennett Mekhi Buchanan

UVa listed Bennett at the bandit position last year, which is basically a hybrid edge rusher role. He could be a prototypical 4-3 defensive end and in a 3-4 he’s probably an outside linebacker, but in this defense he’s a bit of a blend of both. Bennett is recovering from a knee injury suffered in camp, so we’ll see what his availability is like for Tennessee and beyond. If he can’t go, there aren’t a lot of other players on the roster (besides maybe Akere) that would fit this particular role, so UVa may go with Akere and Butler together more if Bennett is out. We’ve also listed Buchanan here, but that’s more a function of the depth chart than anything. The Georgia native does have the potential to develop into a Bennett-like player on the edge though and he has a similar frame at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds.



Middle Linebacker



James Jackson Stevie Bracey Kam Robinson

We mentioned it above but we don’t quite know how UVa’s staff will categorize the linebackers this season on their depth charts. With that said, we do have a pretty good idea who has a good chance to play. Jackson was a starter alongside Nick Jackson last year, and we’re projecting him to slide into Nick’s vacant MIKE linebacker spot this season. It’s a critical role, and Jackson will need to make a leap forward in his development to replace what UVa is losing at the position. He could play the other linebacker spot, too. Bracey was behind Nick Jackson on the depth chart last year and should see a role in this year’s defense. And then there’s much-anticipated freshman Robinson, who surely has a lot to learn as a young player but perhaps UVa can find a way to get him on the field, even if he’s not ready to call the defense from the MLB spot.



Weakside Linebacker



Josh Ahern OR Lex Long Trey McDonald Josh McCarron

Same as we said above, we’ll see how UVa lines up the depth at the WILL spot. Ahern has played a lot of football, and can play either MIKE or WILL. He seems likely to start, at least early in the season, and will likely split time with other backers. UVa moved Long from safety to linebacker, and it will be interesting to see how the Hoos deploy Long. Perhaps he could play the WILL spot but he also could take the place of one of the five DBs UVa has listed on the depth chart. McDonald flashed in the Spring Game, and is another guy that could maybe play middle linebacker as well. And McCarron hasn’t had a breakout season yet and came to UVa as an edge rusher under the previous staff. Could this be the year he sees some time at the WILL spot and breaks out?



Cornerback



Sam Westfall Malcolm Greene OR Elijah Gaines Dre Walker Dave Herard

One of the most critical positions on the roster this fall, the cornerback room is going to look a lot different than it did in 2022. We didn’t list Will Simpkins here, as he’s been out all (or most) of camp battling an injury. He flashed a bit in the spring and could work his way into the rotation and certainly the two-deep when healthy. We’re listing Westfall, the SMU transfer, at one starting cornerback spot. He was lined up in the first-team defense in the first scrimmage of fall camp and brings a decent amount of game experience to the UVa secondary. On the other side, it’s more of a mystery. We’re listing Greene, the Clemson transfer, and Gaines as OR. Both players should see the field, but the corner competition will probably go into the season. And don’t sleep on Walker, a true freshman who has been mentioned as one of the pleasant surprises of fall camp.



Spur



Jonas Sanker

Here’s another position where we’ve listed just one player and we’ll have to see how Rudzinski breaks all of the DBs down in the initial depth chart. Sanker was the starter at this position a year ago, which is a defacto safety role, but a player that can move around a bit and be used in different ways. Sanker is going to be a key contributor on this year’s defense, and has the potential to play at an All-ACC level if he can pick up where he left off in 2022.



Free Safety



Coen King OR Tayvonn Kyle Donovan Johnson

UVa had King listed as the starting free safety last year, and we’ll keep it that way heading into the season opener. King crosstrained at cornerback in the spring and could ultimately end up contributing there, too. We had initially listed Tayvonn Kyle at cornerback, but he has worked both there and at safety since coming over from Iowa State. He could end up playing either spot, but the need at cornerback is greater. Johnson was his backup on the depth chart last year, and again, we’ll keep it the same. He has missed some time in camp but should provide some veteran depth when he returns.



Strong Safety