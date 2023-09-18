Months of effort paid off for Tony Bennett and his staff on Sunday night when UVa reeled in a commitment from the four-star power forward Jacob Cofie.

Having just completed his official visit last weekend, the 6-foot-9 prospect did not waste much time in committing to the Wahoos.

“At the end of the day I feel like Virginia is the best school for me to develop as a player and for me to take my game to the next level,” he told CavsCorner shortly after announcing his decision. “Being coached by Tony Bennett will be an honor. I feel like there will be room for me on the team to work hard and earn the opportunity to get minutes as a freshman.”

Cofie continued to talk about how he felt like Virginia was home during his official visit.

“When I went on my visit, I felt like it was exactly what I wanted,” he explained. “I did not want to waste anymore time and go on any more visits. I really felt like Virginia was home so that is why I went on and committed now.”

In terms of what he’s expecting from Bennett’s system, Cofie thinks he will fit right in.

“I feel like defense is key in Tony Bennett’s system and I feel like I will fit in perfectly,” Cofie said. “I also think that I will be able to score the ball effectively in the type of offense that Coach Bennett runs.”

Cofie still has a full year of high school ball before he gets on Grounds and said that he knows what he wants to work on before he gets to college.

“I want to improve my 3-point shooting because I definitely want to come in and be able to make shots at a high level,” he explained. “Getting stronger is something that I will definitely want to improve on as well because the ACC is going to be very physical so I need to be ready for that.”

When asked what Virginia fans can expect out of him, he said, “A high-energy player that will do anything possible to help my team win and the ultimate goal is to bring home another national championship.”



