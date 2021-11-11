CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 433

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we look back at UVa’s season opener on the hardwood as the Wahoos come up short in a frustrating loss to Navy. We’ll get into what it all means and how concerned we should be before the conversation turns to the gridiron, where Virginia will be back at home this Saturday night against Notre Dame. We’ll give you our view of the way this one unfolds under the lights as the Irish look to take advantage of a leaky UVa secondary…and maybe an offense without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





