CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 434

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we begin with a look back at Virginia’s disappointing 67-47 loss down in Houston as the Hoos move to 1-2 on the year following a turnover-prone defeat to the Cougars. And then we discuss this weekend’s matchup at Pitt with the Coastal Division crown hanging in the balance. Will Brennan Armstrong play? And if he does, how much does that realistically change things given his time away from the field since being injured at BYU? We get into all of that and more and give our picks for how we see this one playing out in the Steel City.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





