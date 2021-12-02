CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 436

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we tackle the one game you think we’re going to talk about. We revisit the loss to the Hokies, break down what happened and why, try to take a look at the big picture, and do our best to navigate what’s suddenly become a very gloomy situation for Wahoo fans. We also welcome Andy Luedecke from MyPerfectFranchise to talk about what he’s seeing out there in terms of recent franchises that are catching on (34:11 to 44:09).





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Visit MyPerfectFranchise.net for more information on how you can find freedom in your next venture and discover the perfect franchise for you.





Links:

UVa PFF grades following the regular-season finale against VT





A lofty comp for new UVa QB commit Crawford





By the Numbers: A look at All-ACC quarterback voting





Five-star PG Johnson talks about the Wahoos





Who’s Hoo: Recasting Rudolph with the UVa basketball team





Virginia’s staff has lot all equity following Tech debacle





Take Two: Ramifications of Saturday’s loss to the Hokies



