CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 478

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at UVa’s heartbreaking loss late at Syracuse and try our best to explain what all is going on with the offense before we preview Saturday night’s (possibly waterlogged) matchup with the Blue Devils.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


