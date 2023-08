On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast special guests Kyle Matous and Macon Gunter, formerly of Virginia Sports Radio and current co-host of the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, join the program to talk UVa football and the upcoming season before we switch to looking toward the year ahead for the Cavaliers across the athletic department. And, yeah, we also touch on The Great Alex Mooney Heckling of 2023.