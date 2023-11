On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about the Miami loss and why it’s not changing our relative optimism heading into the GT game and then, after previewing the matchup with the Jackets, we switch over to hoops to talk prop bets ahead of the opener.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





