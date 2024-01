On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , we recap the 65-57 win over the Hokies and the combination of Jordan Minor’s emergence and Dante Harris’ return and what it all could mean for the Wahoos. Then we transition to another Saturday road game in the ACC, this time in Atlanta as UVa will face a long GT team that has a couple of nice wins under its belt. Is this the weekend the Cavaliers finally win one away from home?





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)





SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!





Thanks to Homefield for their support of this show and all of CavsCorner.com. Use the promo code CAVS23 to get 15 percent off your first order at HomefieldApparel.com!