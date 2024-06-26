Advertisement
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 568
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we discuss the recent string of football commitments and how things are shaping up for the Hoos as the summer continues on and the recruiting landscape continues to shift.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Virginia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OG
- WR
- WR
- ATH
- DT
- DUAL
- TE
- ATH
- RB
- PRO
