Published Jun 26, 2024
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 568
circle avatar
Brad Franklin  •  CavsCorner
Publisher
Twitter
@Cavs_Corner


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we discuss the recent string of football commitments and how things are shaping up for the Hoos as the summer continues on and the recruiting landscape continues to shift.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


Virginia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
