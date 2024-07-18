CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 570
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about the return of the biggest college football video game of all time and the experience playing in Scott Stadium and beyond thus far, including slight tweaks to UVa’s uniforms that were revealed by the game’s release.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
