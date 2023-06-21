Virginia was one of the many schools that contacted 2025 guard Bryce Slay of United Faith Christian Academy on June 15.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Charlotte, Slay has been playing on the Under Armour Association circuit with Team Curry this spring and summer, currently averaging 11 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field.

Led by assistant coach Orlando Vandross, the Hoos have made an impression so far.

“Coach Orlando reached out to me,” Slay told CavsCorner. “He was just saying that they are really interested in me and that they are going to start recruiting me a little more.”

UVa was a school that Slay did not think he was going to hear from but after the call last Thursday, he said he is excited about talking more with the Cavaliers.

“It felt really good to get that call from Virginia,” he explained. “I was surprised and it was early in the morning and it really made me feel good and it just showed that my work is paying off.”

Slay has been able to watch a little bit of Virginia in the past and thinks he could potentially be a good fit in the system.

“I know that they like bigger guards and they need people that will play really good defense,” he said. “They have a really good system and a really good coach.”

Slay also thinks his size and the way he shoots the ball could help the Wahoos if he were to attend Virginia in the coming years.

“I have watched them a few times and I think because of my size and the way I can shoot the ball, I think I would fit in well with them,” he said.

That’s a message he’s also heard from Vandross, who clearly sees him being able to develop well in Tony Bennett’s system.

“Coach Orlando said that my playing style really fits them because of what I do on offense and defense,” he recalled. “He also said that the coaching staff really likes to recruit players that play like me.”

At this point in his recruitment, things are obviously still coming together. For now, though, the initial interest from UVa already has the Hoos in line for a visit sometime soon.

“I am going to visit High Point on Thursday,” Slay said, “and I am going to George Mason and Virginia in July.”

The other schools Slay has heard from since June 15th are South Carolina, Maryland, Boston College, UNC Charlotte, Hampton, High Point, Belmont, Furman, Western Carolina, Illinois State, George Mason, Marshall and Winthrop.



