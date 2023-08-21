While Virginia’s offense will under the microscope throughout the 2023 season given the need for big improvements, the defense is expected to pick up where the Wahoos left off last year.

There are several players that will need to be replaced, most notably at cornerback, but the high expectations on that side of the ball this fall are largely based on their improvement shown from 2021 to 2022 under then new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.

Aloong with that of course is the amount of talent and experience they bring back, including perhaps the defense’s most-overlooked key contributor: Edge rusher Paul Akere,

Following a solid career at Columbia University, the Texas native was one of several transfers that made an immediate impact on D, though it feels like he might not be the first one mentioned when most discuss the 2023 UVa unit.

Still, in 2022 Akere was fourth on the team with four and finished the season with 22 total tackles as well as a pair of QB hurries.

Heading into his second season in Charlottesville, Akere has grown even more comfortable in UVa’s defense, and has high expectations for both himself, and the group as a whole.

“Our defense is relentless,” Akere said after practice last week. “I think one thing we all know is if the first person misses a tackle, the second person is coming in hunting.

“Just being relentless in our pursuit to the ball and violent in our finishes, and just knowing that there’s a goal and we want to meet our goal,” he added. “We want to make everyone happy, and we want to win, we want to win bad, too. I love playing alongside the people I’m playing with.”

While UVa’s offensive staff saw some turnover, the defensive assistants remained consistent and that has helped the group as the players prepare for the upcoming season.

“Knowing what to expect from our coaches lets us play faster,” he explained. “Going into Year 2, knowing exactly what my position coaches, Coach (Chris) Slade and Coach (Kevin) Downing are looking for, helps me play 10 times faster, and I think that goes across the entire defense.”

One of Akere’s teachers at Virginia is the aforementioned Slade, a former Cavalier great who joined Tony Elliott’s UVa after coaching high school football in Georgia. Slade is still the ACC’s all-time sacks leader, and someone who can certainly teach from experience when working with his guys.

“You can be having the most calm conversation as you’re walking onto the field, and as soon as he gets between those lines you can tell something in his head flipped,” Akere said of Slade. “He’s going to push you, probably to your limit and past. There’s good and bad in that as sometimes you’re going to get tested, but at the same time, you love it because you want to be the best player you can be, and reach heights that you never thought you could reach, and he’s the type of coach that can take you there.”

Akere said that Slade has helped him change his mindset as he jumped from the Ivy League to the ACC, and is helping the former Columbia standout understand that he belongs at this level of college football.

“Just being ready and expecting greatness,” he said of what he’s learned from Slade. “I’ve tapped into a level of play that I never even saw possible. I went to the Ivy League out of high school. Obviously I always wanted to play at the highest level. Being able to come here and make plays, he’s pushed me hard so I’ve just been grateful to learn and expect greatness in everything that you do.”

Virginia has now had two scrimmages in fall camp ahead of the season opener on Sept. 2 against No. 12 Tennessee. The Vols are one of the fastest-paced teams in college football and Akere knows that the defense needs to be ready.

When asked which areas need improvement based on what he saw in the first scrimmage, he quickly mentioned the teams’ speed and awareness heading into a schedule filled with dynamic offenses.

“Honestly I think that something we all learned is that it’s early in camp still, but one thing we know is that we all need to get better and get faster,” Akere said. “We know the teams we’re going to play this season are fast. One thing we have to understand is that football isn’t going to wait for anybody. One thing we’re really honing in on is our conditioning level, and just trying to be in the best shape we can be, so when the first game rolls around we’re good to go and hit the ground running.”

A big negative coming out of the first scrimmage was the news that Chico Bennett suffered some tightness in his knee that has held him out of practice in the days since. It seems that Bennett may have been spared the worst-possible outcomes, always a concern with knee injuries. And with Bennett out in the days leading up to the season, Akere said that it would be an opportunity for UVa’s depth and young talent on the edge to take advantage of critical reps.

“We’ve got a lot of younger guys,” the 6-foot-4, 250 pounder sounds, “so even in practice if they’re able to get a little bit more reps and show up, that’s a great thing for them. I’m happy for that ability, but I know that Chico is going to be back in no time.”

One defensive lineman looking to make a statement this season is Ben Smiley, a player who had high expectations going into the 2022 season but played out of position on the interior defensive line. Smiley flashed, but didn’t quite have the breakout season that many envisioned. However, Akere’s praise of Smiley when asked showed that fans shouldn’t write off a breakout from the Chesapeake native this fall.

“Over the course of the spring and over these first few weeks (of camp) that we’ve had, he’s been in the playbook a lot and I think that allows him to play so much faster,” Akere said of Smiley. “I’m so grateful to be alongside him, because he’s an explosive player and watching him play inspires me.”

As for his own growth as a player, Akere has benefitted from a Power-5 level strength program, but said that he thinks he’s made more significant strides in his overall knowledge of the game. He has taken advantage of the knowledge of his coaches and the ability to work in different roles, as he heads into his second season with the Cavaliers.

“It’s definitely mentally because I think for me, knowing how deep the offenses and schemes we’re going to play are, and how many position’s I’ve played,” Akere said, when asked where he’s seen the most growth in his game. “Now I’m playing more of a traditional bandit role, and I’m learning so much about linebacker play, dropping off into coverage, and that’s not something I’ve done before. The ability to do that is something that I’ve been really grateful for, and I’m grateful for my coaches for allowing me and trusting me to do that.”



