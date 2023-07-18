With fall practice just a few weeks away, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on today with a look at UVa's quarterbacks, where a recent decision leaves the room with even more limited depth going into the fall.

UVa’s QB play took a big step back in 2022.

Typically when a team changes offensive schemes, it’s fair to expect bumps in the road. That certainly happened for UVa in 2022, though in this particular case, there weren’t as many prognostications for doom. In large part, that was because the Wahoos were returning record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong along with a talented group of receivers that played well the year prior.

The results last fall didn’t match what UVa fans saw the previous year, and in fact the difference between the two offenses was night and day. Armstrong went from 4,449 yards and 31 passing touchdowns in 2021 to 2,210 yards and seven TDs last year, a huge drop off in productivity. Interceptions went up too, from 10 to 12, while Armstrong’s completion percentage went down, from 65.2 percent to 54.6. And the offense as a whole went south too, going from 34.6 points per game to 17, from 6.95 yards per play down to 5.13.

There’s no point in relitigating what went wrong at this point. Armstrong moved on and UVa has moved on, too. We’ll soon see if last season was a byproduct of a new system and a quarterback that couldn’t quite make it work, or if the offense itself didn’t put Armstrong and his playmakers in a good spot to replicate the success they had under the previous coaching staff. And of course, these two narratives will go head-to-head in September, when Armstrong and his NC State Wolfpack come to Charlottesville for a Friday-night showdown.





With Jay Woolfolk focusing on baseball, it’s Tony Muskett’s job now.

It seemed pretty clear that UVa went out and recruited Muskett from the transfer portal to start this season, or at least be in a battle for the job. That position is even more solidified now, with last week’s news that fellow signal caller Woolfolk is hanging up the football pads and sticking with baseball.

The decision wasn’t a totally unexpected one, as Woolfolk seems to have a better path to the professional ranks in baseball than he does on the football field. And of course, like others have before him, Woolfolk could always attempt to return to football down the road should baseball not work out.

With Woolfolk out of the picture, Muskett is clearly the man now for the Hoos. It’s a good thing then that the former Monmouth quarterback was able to take a lion’s share of the first-team reps in the spring with Woolfolk unavailable for most practices. Muskett should have a better feel for the offense and his teammates heading into next month’s fall camp and has as much exposure to UVa’s system as Armstrong did at this point last year.

It’s probably a bit unfair but there is so much riding on Muskett’s ability, and health, for UVa to exceed expectations this fall. The Cavaliers simply cannot have another output in the passing game like we saw a year ago, and perhaps they’ll benefit from Muskett’s wealth of experience under center at the college level.





The depth of the QB room looks pretty thin heading into camp.

If you assume that Muskett was already lined up to be QB1 this fall then the bigger impact to Woolfolk’s announcement is the overall depth of the position group. Woolfolk would have been a quality backup with game experience, if nothing else. Instead, UVa is left with no quarterbacks that have ever taken a snap in a game at Virginia and only one that has played in college.

It’s not an ideal situation, and behind an offensive line that is also going through a transition of their own it’s clear that keeping Muskett healthy could prove pivotal. If something should happen to him, or if UVa has to make a change for some other reason, it seems pretty clear that true freshman Anthony Colandrea will be his backup. Colandrea acquitted himself quite nicely in the spring and while it might seem soon for him to be thrown into game action, he’ll need to be ready to go.

After that, UVa has a few younger players that would be called upon, though the order of succession remains to be seen. Virginia hasn’t been bitten by quarterback depth problems in the recent past, and hopefully for the Hoos the top two signal callers can stay healthy and fresh all season.



