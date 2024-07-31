

Editor's Note: This is the eighth and final installment in an our annual series of position breakdowns as we look at the depth, players in the mix to start, and potential breakout candidates heading into UVa's 2024 season.



2023 Performance

The linebackers at UVa had a big task last year as they tried to replace at least some of the production lost by Nick Jackson’s transfer to Iowa. Having led the Hoos in tackles three years in a row, Jackson was the model of consistency in the middle of the defense and his departure left a huge void. UVa ended up starting James Jackson from Day 1 while the other linebacker spot was passed around until seized by freshman Kam Robinson. Both Jackson and Robinson ended up having productive seasons with potential for higher heights in 2024, but the entire defense, including the linebacker position, has plenty of work to do against both the pass and the run, this fall.



The Projected Starters



Kam Robinson After the way Robinson closed out his rookie season, his spot in the defense could be written in pen, not pencil. He was UVa’s top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and after taking a few games to find his way in a supplementary role, he eventually played like a top recruit. Robinson ended up finishing third on the team in tackles with 71,and had the second-highest PFF grade on the defense behind All-ACC safety Jonas Sanker. Robinson also made a number of impact played, recorded 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, four QB hurries, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against Louisville.

James Jackson After playing quite a bit in 2022, Jackson emerged as a starter in 2023 and finished second on the team in tackles with 80. He also made perhaps the biggest defensive play of UVa’s season, picking off Drake Maye late in the upset win in Chapel Hill. Jackson also recorded one sack and four TFL’s on the season. A veteran who does have a lapse here or there, Jackson doesn’t have a particularly good PFF grade as a result. Still, he has a lot of experience in this defense, and should have a big role no matter what.



The Depth Options



Dorian Jones A late addition to the roster, Jones joins the program after playing four years at Louisville and most recently one year at Cincinnati. He started eight games for the Bearcats last season, recording 56 tackles and one interception. Jones played quite a bit on both defense and special teams under Scott Satterfield at Louisville before following him to Cincinnati. Jones was briefly committed to UTEP before flipping to UVa in the spring after some late interest.

Stevie Bracey A backup at the linebacker spot, Bracey played 109 snaps last season, mostly early in the campaign against Tennessee and JMU. He was eventually supplanted by Robinson and played sparingly the rest of the season. Bracey should be a contributor on special teams at a minimum, but could see snaps on defense as well, as rotational player or if there is an injury.

Trey McDonald Now a junior, McDonald is going to be competing for playing time this fall after being labeled as a promising up-and-comer for the last two years. McDonald played in five games last year, including 30 snaps in the loss to Georgia Tech, and finished his sophomore season with 12 tackles, including seven against the Yellow Jackets.

Josh McCarron McCarron didn’t play last season after featuring in eight games in 2022. Now a senior, he hasn’t seen the field a lot in his Cavalier career and perhaps part of that was the coaching and scheme change. Still, McCarron is another depth option at linebacker heading into fall camp.

Myles Brown The freshman linebacker was an under-the-radar pickup for the Hoos in the 2024 class, but drew some praise in spring practice after enrolling early. Brown has the physical tools to develop into a quality linebacker and this season will be about learning the scheme and getting mentally ready to play at this level. Brown could feature on special teams, even if a role on the defense may be a year or two away.



The Breakout Candidate



Kam Robinson This feels like an obvious one and picking someone else would feel a bit forced. Robinson already had his breakout as a freshman, at least to some degree, but it’s clear that there’s more untapped potential here. The next step for him is probably becoming a consistent performer, as last year it felt like the staff simply turned him loose at times to go and make plays. Robinson’s big-play ability can be game-changing, but they’ll also need consistency too, something with which former Cavalier linebackers like Nick Jackson and Micah Kiser excelled.



The Big Question