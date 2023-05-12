In the era of the transfer portal, all schools are looking to supplement or backfill their rosters. That’s true at Virginia, where transfers have come in to fill key positions and battle for immediate playing time.

But while there is a crop of new talent coming in, we cannot discount the young, returning players on the roster when thinking about the 2023 season.

UVa had a few young players who flashed last year and have an opportunity for more this fall, and even more players that haven’t truly had a chance to prove themselves yet.

With the long march to the season opener underway, we’re taking a look at five potential breakout candidates from the pool of returning players on the roster.





1. WR JR Wilson

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the offensive side of the ball, but there may be a skill player flying under the radar. Wilson didn’t play much as a true freshman last fall but when forced into action against North Carolina, the Brooklyn native performed well. Wilson, who started against the Tar Heels with UVa’s receiver room decimated by injuries, caught five passes for 61 yards in his first collegiate start. He carried that momentum into spring ball, capping it with a 63-yard touchdown catch in the spring game from Tony Muskett.

Wilson has the physical tools at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and in shrugging off a defender on the way to the end zone it’s clear that the rising sophomore has strength to go along with his size. He had a big game against UNC last year simply by doing his job and making the catches he needed to make. In 2023, it seems like a safe bet that Wilson will be asked to do a lot more.





2. OL Ty Furnish

When asked about protection following the Spring Game, Muskett singled out one lineman who did a great job having his group ready to play.

“Credit to Ty Furnish, our center, he’s stepped up huge this spring,” Muskett said. “And I expect him to continue to step up. He’s really set the tone along with the rest of the offensive line. They’ve set the tone for how this offense is going to be run.”

Last year, Furnish battled with Jestus Johnson for reps at center, and while they did rotate a bit Furnish handled more of the snaps through the season. He started nine of UVa’s 10 games and was the anchor on a new-look offensive line that had a lot of room to grow.

Coming out of the spring, Furnish seems to be in a great spot to start at center again this fall. The Georgia native has been praised for his attention to detail and ability to grasp defensive concepts that are critical to the position. The Wahoos desperately need better offensive line play in 2023, and Furnish will likely be a big part of that equation.





3. LB James Jackson

Virginia’s defense is expected to be solid again in 2023 but still, the Cavaliers have several key players to replace with middle linebacker Nick Jackson chief among them. With the All-ACC standout off to Iowa after leading the defense in tackles for three straight seasons, another Jackson could be in line to play a big role at the linebacker spot.

James Jackson started six games as a sophomore in 2022, playing in all 10. An athletic linebacker, he dealt with a learning curve as UVa switched schemes while his role on the defense increased significantly. Still, Jackson showed a lot of promise and was named the most-improved defensive player at the team’s banquet following the season.

Jackson was sidelined for the Spring Game, which opened the door for other breakout contenders like fellow linebacker Trey McDonald. But Jackson has the talent and experience to be an obvious candidate for a breakout season in 2023, and with all of Nick Jackson’s tackles needing new owners, the younger Jackson will need to step up and take at least some of them.





4. CB Elijah Gaines

Another breakout candidate on defense that didn’t get to showcase his skills in the spring game was Gaines. After signing with Virginia as one of the top recruits in his class, ye has had to wait his turn patiently as he sat behind older players on the depth chart. He played in four games during the COVID season of 2020, and appeared in six the year after mostly on special teams. UVa had older corners in Nick Grant and De’Vante Cross, so Gaines wasn’t really able to break through and play a lot on the regular team defense.

In 2022, UVa’s secondary improved, but Gaines again had to sit behind Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson. Both Cypress and Johnson had breakout seasons under the new staff, and there’s hope that Gaines could see a similar rise this year. The Queens native has the physical tools needed to be a dominant corner, at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds and with long arms. With Cypress and Johnson gone and UVa having to rely on a group of more unproven talent, he is as good a bet as any to be this year’s breakout performer in the secondary.





5. RB Mike Hollins

Given everything he has been through, how can anyone really bet against Hollins? The Louisiana native made an incredible recovery after being shot in November’s tragedy on Grounds, participating in spring football and even scored a touchdown in the Spring Game. Hollins’ touchdown was the highlight of the day, and while his participation alone is an immense achievement in and of itself, this fall will provide Hollins with a chance to truly make a name for himself between the lines.

He was a potential breakout candidate last year but in a deep running back room he shared carries with several teammates, though he was still a key rotational player. Hollins had some growing pains in fall camp and it was clear that the coaching staff was pushing him to be the best player he could be as his potential is so great. Hollins finished the season with 215 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, with eight catches for 114 yards out of the backfield.

While he will certainly be motivated to have a great 2023 season, Hollins will once again be part of a crowded backfield that will likely operate as a committee. Still, he is a talented back that could be a very special player if he can put it all together in a game or over the course of a season. Our bet is that we still have Hollins’ best football in front of him heading into his senior season.



