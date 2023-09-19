Four-star class of 2025 guard Chance Mallory took an unofficial visit to Virginia last weekend as the local Charlottesville native is becoming a top target for Tony Bennett and his staff.

Coming off a huge summer with Team Thrill on the UAA circuit, the junior from St. Anne’s-Belfield got a chance to see the program for the first time up close since picking up an offer from the Hoos in July.

“I have been to a lot of UVa games and I know a ton about the program but this visit was a little different,” Mallory told CavsCorner. “It was my first time really visiting the campus and I really enjoyed seeing a different part of the school.”

A lot of different things really stood out to the 5-foot-9 point guard as he took a different type of approach on this particular visit.

“The place is beautiful,” he explained. “It is a really good community type feeling. Everybody is really nice, talkative, and it just feels like everybody knows each other. It has a great community feel to it.”

He did get a chance to catch up with three first-years on his visit including his friend Desmond Roberts.

“I was able to talk to Desmond Roberts, who went to high school with me,” Mallory said. “I also talked with Elijah Gertrude and Blake Buchanan. All of them have been saying that they love it so far. They all said they have really had a blast their first couple of weeks.”

Given his familiarity with the school and the proximity, UVa is in a great spot right now. At the same time, it seems the schools he’s talking to the most are those who have offered. Still, things aren’t done yet and there are a couple of teams that haven’t offered yet but have given Mallory the impression that one might be coming.

“The schools that have offered me are really the only schools that have been talking to me a lot,” he said. “However, Marquette and Villanova have expressed a little interest.”

In terms of making a college decision, Mallory does not appear to be in any type of rush.

“I think as of right now, I want to decide after my final AAU season and right before my high school season,” he said. “That is kind of where my head is at right now.”



