In between his visit to UVa and his stop in Chapel Hill, CavsCorner caught up with the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle to discuss his visit and recruitment.

It was one of several stops that the Rivals250 lineman made during a string of visits which also included stops at North Carolina, Duke, and Clemson.

“The visit was amazing,” Watts told CavsCorner. “One thing that stood out was the hospitality. Chris Dudley, Coach (Tony) Elliott, Coach (Terry) Hefferman, and the entire recruiting and coaching staff were so nice and made me feel wanted."

The four-star prospect was also highly impressed with The Grounds themselves, saying that the it was "absolutely stunning.”

“The new facilities are going to be amazing as well,” he later added.

On the visit, Watts got to spend considerable time with Hefferman, who serves as UVa's offensive line coach. It helped continue to strengthen the relationship the two sides are building.

“My relationship with Coach Hefferman is great and I believe we were able to connect on a lot of things as our relationship continues to grow,” he said.

That relationship could potentially help the Cavaliers as Watts’ recruitment progresses, though he hasn’t set up any official visits yet.

“I’m looking for a team that’s invested in me as much as I am invested in them," Watts explained, "and that will develop me into the best person and player."

While Watts, currently No. 168 overall nationally in his class, is still wide open in terms of his final decision, he’ll have his pick of the litter when he ultimately makes the call. He holds notable offers on his recruitment from the likes of Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



