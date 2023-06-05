As part of its major official visit weekend, UVa hosted a number of big time targets in the class of 2024 as Tony Elliott and his staff looked to try to build on what they’ve pulled thus far.

During the weekend, the Cavaliers impressed a talented defensive playmaker from the Peach State who is set to make his decision soon.

Chase Morrison from Roswell High School in the northern Atlanta suburbs travelled to Charlottesville for his official visit this past weekend and it’s safe to say he had a memorable experience.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge prospect who has landed over a dozen offers and now has a top five of UVa, Duke, Wake Forest, Indiana, and Tulane.

CavsCorner talked to Morrison after his official visit this weekend, including the bond he’s built with former Cavalier great and current assistant coach Chris Slade, who has deep connections in Georgia.

“The UVa offer means a lot,” Morrison explained. “It obviously means the coaches trust me and want me to come in and play, which is great, especially coming from Coach Slade who has done it all at the defensive end position.”

Slade has built a great relationship with Morrison, which makes the connection Elliott has even more impactful.

“I have talked with Coach E multiple times,” Morrison said. “He is a head coach that I would want to play for. He has a plan that both the coaches and the players need to follow to become the team we want to be.”

On the field, Morrison has turned plenty of heads. In his junior season, he was named the Regional Defensive Player of the year in Class 6. He amassed 109 tackles, including 19 for loss and 11 sacks, leading his team to a 12-2 record and a spot in the state semifinals.

Asked what type of player UVa would be getting and if there are things that he needs to work on during his senior campaign, Morrison said that he wants to be more well rounded in his game.

“UVa would be getting a physical, non-stop player,” he said. “I am a versatile player with a high motor. Over the summer and into next season, I will be working on playing with length, dropping my pad level and improving my coverage skills.”

This weekend, UVa rolled out the red carpet for Morrison. Not only did he meet with coaches and learn more about the football program from their perspective, he also was able to connect with a current UVa edge who had a phenomenal 2022 season.

“Overall, the official visit went amazing,” Morrison said. “I was with Chico Bennett for much of the weekend and got along with him really well.”

In addition to raving about his time on Grounds, Morrison said that he does not plan on camping or visiting any other schools at the moment. Instead, he has marked June 7th as his commitment date.