Four-star junior forward Jackson Keith is a player that has been on UVa radar for quite some time and his recruitment with the Cavaliers officially hit another level after recently picking up an offer from Tony Bennett.

It was an offer that Keith was extremely happy about getting.

“It was awesome getting an offer from Virginia,” he told CavsCorner. “It was one of the offers that I really wanted and I put in a lot of work for that one. I am decently close to Virginia and of course it is a perfect mix of school and basketball.

“I have been there before,” Keith added, “and I have started to really get to know everybody on staff and it was just one of the offers that make you smile.”

Virginia has been talking to the Durham native about the type of players Bennett recruits, which is always about a lot more than just being a good basketball player.

“We all know what Virginia basketball is about,” he explained. “You are going to have to play defense and be a smart offensive player. However, I think it is more about being a great person than playing good basketball I think. They want good all-around people and just well-rounded people in general and they have been really teaching me that a lot.”

After being able to watch the Hoos practice on a visit as well as seeing them in many games in the past, Keith believes he would do well in the system.

“I would fit really well in the program I think,” he said. “I like to play defense and I feel like I can almost guard 1 through 5 and then I think I am efficient. I might not take the most shots in a game but the ones that I do take, I feel like I am going to make them. I also like to get others involved and I think with my capability of doing those things, you can play anywhere and especially at a school like Virginia.”

No. 40 overall in the class, Keith has also seen the success UVa has had with players from the state of North Carolina and that is important to him.

“It is big,” he explained. “Trey Murphy is from the same area I am from and of course now he is putting himself in position to earn a max contract in the NBA and then as I keep watching those guys, it always seems like they have someone from North Carolina on their roster.

“I have talked to some of the guys from North Carolina,” Keith added, “and they love the people at Virginia and love the system and love the people around the campus. There is a good culture that people from North Carolina bring.”

Along with UVa, there are quite a few other schools prioritizing Keith at this point in his recruitment and he is hoping to visit some of those schools later this month and in September.

“I am looking to set up visits in late August and in September,” he said. “I have been talking to Tennessee, Virginia, Butler, VCU, NC State and UNC about all visiting their campuses here soon.”