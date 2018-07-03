After reeling in Florida offensive lineman Zachary Teter this past weekend, the Wahoos sit at 17 commits in the class of 2019. That means that with the three or four slots remaining, per sources, UVa will be looking for a wide receiver, a running back, and then best available.

There have been some nice commitments that have come through for the Cavaliers of late but some key targets are no longer on the board. So as the offseason continues to wind on, who might Bronco Mendenhall and his staff be focusing on?



