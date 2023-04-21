With practices and now the Spring Game in the rear view, the UVa coaching staff and the fanbase have a better idea what the roster looks like and where the strengths and weaknesses are at this point.

After 15 practices culminating in last weekend’s scrimmage, Tony Elliott and his fellow coaches should know where they stand at various position groups, and which, if any, may require a late addition through the transfer portal.

With summer workouts coming up soon and fall camp in the not-so-distant future, we’re taking a look at each position group and evaluating our confidence in each of them following spring ball.





Quarterback: Heading into the summer, Tony Muskett seems to have the inside track on the starting job. And in last weekend’s game, he did nothing that set off alarm bells. Instead, Muskett played a steady game and made a few nice throws, finishing 11-for-14 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown. He has played plenty of college football and seemingly has picked things up nicely in the spring.

Jay Woolfolk is still in the competition to start, according to the coaches, but he has some catching up to do after playing baseball this spring. Anthony Colandrea showed some flashes of real potential but outside of injury issues it seems unlikely that he sees the field a lot in 2023.

Virginia’s passing game struggled mightily last season and the hope is that Muskett can provide some stability and consistency, if not more. And if the Spring Game is any indication, Muskett looks like he can manage if asked to lead the offense in the fall.

Confidence (out of 10): 6.0





Running Back: The Wahoos don’t have a truly productive player in their running back room but they have enough options to feel confident that they’ll find a way. Perris Jones, Mike Hollins and Xavier Brown return after the three split duties throughout the 2022 season. Cody Brown didn’t play much last year after transferring in from Miami but could play a larger role this year now that he’s healthy. UVa also added Clemson transfer Kobe Pace, and will enroll two more backs in the summer from their 2023 class. Even walk-on back Jack Griese flashed during the game, rushing for 90 yards.

It’s a deep group with plenty to prove and this running back group is truly a committee approach. It’s going to be a difficult task to get all of these backs involved on game days in the fall, but it seems like a good problem to have for RB coach Keith Gaither.

Confidence: 7.0





Offensive Line: It was really difficult to evaluate the line in the game last weekend. The group wasn’t at full strength and beyond that was split into two teams, so we didn’t see starters all play together. It seems that there is some confidence in McKale Boley emerging at left tackle, and transfer Ugonna Nnanna playing alongside him at left guard. Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson can compete for the center job, and Johnson could slide over to guard if Furnish handles the snaps. But the right side of the line is still a mystery; Noah Josey seems like a safe bet to play there, but anything is possible.

The good news for OL coach Terry Heffernan is that reinforcements are on the way. Brian Stevens, a guard transferring in from Dayton, will arrive this summer. And just this week, UVa added Penn State transfer tackle Jimmy Christ, a former four-star recruit and UVa legacy who was once committed to the previous Cavalier staff.

Perhaps the reinforcements will help and the offensive line wasn’t a disaster in the spring game, but we’re still in show-me mode with this group despite the recent good news.

Confidence: 3.5





Wide Receivers: The receiver room has so much to replace from last season but it does feel like this group may be a bit underrated at this point. Malachi Fields looks the part of a big, physical outside receiver and is certainly a breakout candidate this fall. The addition of Malik Washington from the portal looks like a savvy move. Hopefully speedster Demick Starling has a breakout season, as he would give UVa a big-play threat they could really use. But rising sophomore JR Wilson could be the under-the-radar breakout player, coming off of a big spring game performance.

After these guys though, the room is a mystery. Freshman Jaden Gibson could see the field as a first-year after enrolling early and catching a TD in the spring game. Walk-on Ethan Davies is a player to watch too, considering he played high school football with Muskett in northern Virginia.

We’re not as worried about receiver as we are about some other positions but they still have plenty to prove, too.

Confidence: 5.5





Tight End: Virginia’s tight end group is the same group we saw a year ago, more or less. Grant Misch and Sackett Wood are back, and should get the majority of the snaps. The question is whether a younger player starts to show flashes and get on the field. Karson Gay got a few targets in the spring game, and Josh Rawlings has been waiting in the wings as well.

We know what we’ll see from this group but the ceiling doesn’t seem incredibly high at this point either unless a younger tight end breaks into the rotation to create some big plays in the passing game.

Confidence: 6.5





Defensive Line: While the offensive line has plenty to prove this summer and fall, the defensive line seems like one of the team’s most stable groups. Kevin Downing and Chris Slade have plenty of experience to work with up front, bringing back most of their key players from a season ago. With Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui back to anchor the middle, the Wahoos have a strong defensive end group led by Chico Bennett, Kam Butler and Paul Akere. Ben Smiley slid out to end as well this spring where he looks to have a breakout 2023 campaign.

If this group could get more pressure on the quarterback this season, it would be a huge plus for a defense that has plenty to replace in the back end. Still, if we were ranking positions we’re most concerned about heading into fall camp, the defensive line would be pretty far down the list.

Confidence: 8.0





Linebacker: Replacing Nick Jackson won’t be easy. UVa’s tackling machine is headed to Iowa, leaving a major hole in the middle of the defense. There is some confidence that the staff can put together a solid group of linebackers from what they have on the roster. James Jackson could be the heir-apparent in the middle and certainly has the athletic profile to develop into an NFL-caliber linebacker. Rising sophomore Stevie Bracey is another player to watch at the Mike. Trey McDonald flashed in the spring game too, and could have a larger role on the defense this fall. Lex Long was always a big safety, and it seems like he could have a role in a rover position, if you will.

The linebacker group was thin during the spring game out of caution but they’ll be one of the more interesting position groups to track in the fall. It seems like a safe bet that the defensive line is going to do a solid job, so how the linebackers fill in gaps against the run and defend the intermediate passing game will be critical.

Confidence: 7.0





Cornerback: Virginia is replacing both of it’s starting corners after they each had exceptional seasons. That alone makes the cornerback group a position of interest going into fall camp.

Elijah Gaines seems like a potential starter on one side, though he wasn’t able to play in the spring game. Will Simpkins had a few flash plays on Saturday and the junior could also be in line for a starting spot on the outside. Transfer Tayvonn Kyle should be a factor too, having played quite a bit of football at Iowa State.

And this position group is likely not set in stone, either. Safety Coen King has been working at corner and Elliott has made it clear that he’s interested in adding another cornerback via the transfer portal. And while there is so much production to replace and not a lot of experience to do it with, we have some faith in DC John Rudzinski and Curome Cox to figure it out, given the improvement we saw in the secondary last year.

Confidence: 6.0





Safety: Like defensive line, the safety group brings back a lot of experience that generates confidence. Jonas Sanker was one of the bright spots on last year’s team, and he should be one of the defense’s top impact players in 2023. Veterans King and Antonio Clary are back, too, and backups Aidan Ryan and Donovan Johnson have more experience in the system as well.

Simply put, UVa has enough talent and experience at the safety spots to have high confidence in the group heading into the fall. Even with Cam Kelly going (back) in the transfer portal unexpectedly, this group should be more than fine heading into fall camp.

Confidence: 8.0





Specialists: Starting with the positive, punter Daniel Sparks is back after a very nice 2022 campaign. The former Minnesota punter was reliable last fall and while the offense hopefully won’t force him into duty quite as much, there’s confidence that he’ll do his job effectively. Long snapper Aidan Livingston is back too, and he had no issues of note in the Spring Game.

The kicking situation is one to watch, however. It seems to be Will Bettridge’s job to lose, though he did miss a makable field goal in Saturday’s scrimmage at Scott Stadium. Fellow kicker Vadin Bruot missed two attempts of his own. Simply put, UVa’s kicking game needs to be more reliable and effective in the fall, and only time will tell us how much improvement we’ll see on special teams.

Confidence: 4.5



