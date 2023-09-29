Preview: Cavaliers in a must-win situation heading up to BC
UVa at Boston College
2 p.m., CW Network
Boston College Eagles (1-3)
Head Coach: Jeff Hafley
Conference: ACC
Last Game: 56-28 loss at Louisville
UVa takes its show on the road this weekend to the northeast, as the Wahoos play Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.
Both teams come into Saturday in need of a win and some positive mojo going into the second half of their 2023 seasons. Boston College’s lone victory came in Week 2 against Holy Cross but the Eagles have competed against the likes of Florida State and their offense has been explosive at times through four games.
They are led by a truly dynamic force at quarterback. Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from UCF, is one of the league’s most dangerous athletes on the offensive side of the ball. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound sophomore is BC’s leading passer and rusher. Castellanos has thrown for 909 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 280 yards and three scores. Last week against Louisville, the Eagles were impressive in defeat, putting up 28 points and nearly 500 yards in total offense. Castellanos hurled three touchdown passes, two to Lewis Bond (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) and Ryan O’Keefe (5-foot-10, 174). Bond leads the Eagles in touchdown receptions with four and O’Keefe leads the team in receptions (20). Also look for Joseph Griffin, Jr. (6-foot-3, 199 pounds) to be a key factor in the pass game as well.
Other than Castellanos, Kye Robichaux (6-foot, 216 pounds) is the Eagles’ leading rusher out of the backfield. First-year offensive coordinator Steve Shimko utilizes an up-tempo zone read, spread offense. Historically, BC has been known for running the football with its patented power schemes. The Eagles OL is led by preseason All-ACC offensive guard Christian Mahogany. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound graduate student missed the 2022 season but was Second Team All-ACC in 2021. Overall, the Boston College offense puts a lot of pressure on teams and has executed well throughout the 2023 campaign.
Defensively, the Eagles have an aggressive unit under the tutelage of Hafley and co-defensive coordinators Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan. This unit struggled in the first quarter of the 2023 season, giving up 417 yards a game, including 189 yards on the ground. There is talent on this roster, though, specifically along the defensive front. Donovan Ezeiruaku (6-foot-2, 251 pounds) and Neto Okpala (6-foot, 251) are bookends up front. Okpala leads the team with four TFLs and two sacks. Middle Backer Vinny DePalma (5-foot-11, 232 pounds) leads the Eagles in total tackles.
In the secondary, Boston College plays a lot of man coverage with a lot of one high safety looks. Look for Elijah Jones (6-foot-2, 184 pounds) to be the D’s best cover man in a secondary that has given up big plays this season.
Three Keys to Victory for UVa
1. Get going offensively regardless of starter.
For the first time since the season opener, Tony Muskett seems primed to start at quarterback. In limited action before his injury, Muskett made some nice throws against a very athletic and tough Tennessee defense. While Anthony Colandrea has displayed a lot of promise and is the quarterback of the future for this program, Muskett may well provide UVa the best chance to win and play a cleaner game on offense. Either way, the Wahoos need to be efficient at this position starting this weekend.
2. Get continued consistency from the defense despite injuries.
UVa’s defense performed well last week against NC State but will face a stern test this week against a Boston College offense that has scored at least 27 points in every game this season. Injuries are mounting up for this unit, forcing DC John Rudzinski to lean on first-year players such as Kam Robinson and Dre Walker. BC’s offense is certainly formidable, but this is a young and inexperienced group that has improved each week and is close to finding their identity.
3. Get a much cleaner game overall than any game this season.
Simply put, UVa must put together four quarters of clean, inspired football to win on the road. We’ve seen flashes of offensive improvement and defensive continuity, but the three phases (including the not-so-special teams unit) have yet to align in perfect harmony. Against the Wolfpack, the Cavaliers fought hard to get back in the ballgame and ultimately penalties were their demise. This football team needs to look within to find some resolve.
Outlook
HC Tony Elliott has reached the end of the first quarter of this season with no wins to show. The offensive improvement has been noticeable thanks in large part to the play of his first-year quarterback. However, his play has been nowhere near flawless. Critical turnovers and miscues against Maryland and NC State cost the Wahoos two potential wins.
With the return of Muskett expected to come this weekend, we think that there’s a good chance he steadies the ship and gets the offense moving the ball both through the air and on the ground against a defense that has struggled this year, but without the turnovers and inefficiency.
Boston College’s offense is legitimate and will score points against a Virginia defense that has been depleted by injury. The Hoos will be without a number of starters this weekend, meaning not only do guys need to step up but the offense has to be even more productive.
We think Muskett, All-ACC bound WR Malik Washington, and RB Kobe Pace all contribute in a big way as the Cavaliers pick up win No. 1 in Chestnut Hill on Saturday afternoon.