2 p.m., CW Network





Boston College Eagles (1-3)

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley

Conference: ACC

Last Game: 56-28 loss at Louisville





UVa takes its show on the road this weekend to the northeast, as the Wahoos play Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Both teams come into Saturday in need of a win and some positive mojo going into the second half of their 2023 seasons. Boston College’s lone victory came in Week 2 against Holy Cross but the Eagles have competed against the likes of Florida State and their offense has been explosive at times through four games.

They are led by a truly dynamic force at quarterback. Thomas Castellanos, a transfer from UCF, is one of the league’s most dangerous athletes on the offensive side of the ball. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound sophomore is BC’s leading passer and rusher. Castellanos has thrown for 909 yards and eight touchdowns and has rushed for 280 yards and three scores. Last week against Louisville, the Eagles were impressive in defeat, putting up 28 points and nearly 500 yards in total offense. Castellanos hurled three touchdown passes, two to Lewis Bond (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) and Ryan O’Keefe (5-foot-10, 174). Bond leads the Eagles in touchdown receptions with four and O’Keefe leads the team in receptions (20). Also look for Joseph Griffin, Jr. (6-foot-3, 199 pounds) to be a key factor in the pass game as well.

Other than Castellanos, Kye Robichaux (6-foot, 216 pounds) is the Eagles’ leading rusher out of the backfield. First-year offensive coordinator Steve Shimko utilizes an up-tempo zone read, spread offense. Historically, BC has been known for running the football with its patented power schemes. The Eagles OL is led by preseason All-ACC offensive guard Christian Mahogany. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound graduate student missed the 2022 season but was Second Team All-ACC in 2021. Overall, the Boston College offense puts a lot of pressure on teams and has executed well throughout the 2023 campaign.

Defensively, the Eagles have an aggressive unit under the tutelage of Hafley and co-defensive coordinators Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan. This unit struggled in the first quarter of the 2023 season, giving up 417 yards a game, including 189 yards on the ground. There is talent on this roster, though, specifically along the defensive front. Donovan Ezeiruaku (6-foot-2, 251 pounds) and Neto Okpala (6-foot, 251) are bookends up front. Okpala leads the team with four TFLs and two sacks. Middle Backer Vinny DePalma (5-foot-11, 232 pounds) leads the Eagles in total tackles.

In the secondary, Boston College plays a lot of man coverage with a lot of one high safety looks. Look for Elijah Jones (6-foot-2, 184 pounds) to be the D’s best cover man in a secondary that has given up big plays this season.



