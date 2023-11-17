



3 p.m., CW Network





Duke Blue Devils (6-4, 3-3)

Head Coach: Mike Elko

Conference: ACC

Last Game: 47-45 L @ UNC





UVa hosts the Duke Blue Devils this weekend with the hopes of finishing out the season on a high note and continuing the upward trend of the Tony Elliott era.

Last week, the Wahoos put together another solid performance, albeit in a losing effort, at Louisville. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea had another strong showing and UVa’s defense had its moments as well. However, even with these positive steps, Virginia is a 2-8 football team that still has issues on special teams and in overall game management. No one can question the resolve of this bunch, of course, but there are problems that need to be addressed in the offseason. With that said, the Hoos have an opportunity to win two games and start the offseason with some motion.

Tomorrow UVa plays the first of two straight home games to close out the 2023 season. The first of those opponents, the Blue Devils started the 2023 campaign with a lot of deserved hype. They defeated Clemson 28-7 to start the season and competed hard against Notre Dame earlier in the year.

Duke has struggled recently, losing four of its last six games thanks in large part to the health of quarterback Riley Leonard. When Leonard is himself, Duke is a smart and physical team that excels using him as a dual threat. Assuming Leonard does not play on Saturday, Duke has a couple of options at quarterback.

Henry Belin IV is the backup but has been out with an upper body injury. Last week, true freshman Grayson Loftis led the Blue Devils against Carolina and almost pulled off the upset. The 6-foot-3, 205 pounder from Gaffney (SC) put together quite a performance against the Tar Heels. He threw for a modest 189 yards but tossed three touchdowns and ran for another. Duke has a very capable offense with any of these three individuals behind center on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Waters (6-foot, 219 pounds) leads the way in the backfield. The grad student has 677 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the ball club. Also, look for Jaquez Moore (5-foot-10, 201) to factor into the rushing attack too.

Duke features one of the most dynamic players in the conference in Jordan Moore. A 6-foot, 195-pound playmaker, he’s been the go-to receiver this year for the Blue Devils but has lined up at quarterback and running back in past seasons. With Leonard likely out once agin, look for Moore to line up all over the field. Last week, he lined up as a “Wildcat” quarterback but did most of his damage at the receiver position. He tallied six catches for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina. Jalon Calhoun (5-foot-11, 191 poiunds) is Duke’s second-best pass catcher with 37 catches and over 500 yards receiving this season.

Coming into Saturday as the 44th ranked defense in FBS (seventh in the ACC), Duke has a solid group that shows a lot of varied looks. They will bring pressure from the secondary and off the edge, playing an assortment of coverages on the backend to deceive looks. They are 22nd in the country in scoring defense, only surrendering 18.8 points per game. The Blue Devils are disciplined and well coached on this side of the ball. They are very deep along the defensive line and show several different fronts to stymie opposing teams’ run games.

The Blue Devil defense funnels everything to linebacker Tre Freeman. The 6-foot, 230-pound redshirt sophomore is his team’s leading tackler with 85 stops, 20 more than the next defender. Up front, Aeneas Peebles (6-foot-1, 286 pounds) is a destructive force with three sacks and six TFLs. However, it is nickel Brandon Johnson (5-foot-10, 180) who leads Duke with seven TFLs.



