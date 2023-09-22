7:30 p.m., ESPN





NC State Wolfpack (2-1)

Head Coach: Dave Doeren

Conference: ACC

Last Game: 45-7 win over VMI (last week)





UVa returns home on the heels of a three-game stretch that has not been kind to the Wahoos. In their return to Scott Stadium, they face a familiar ACC foe in NC State, but also some those with ties directly to the program. In addition to former OL coach Garett Tujague and former OC Robert Anae, the offensive triumvirate is completed by former record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Their collective return to Scott Stadium as members of the Wolfpack make this a much-anticipated game for UVa, even absent the current situation on the ground.

The Wolfpack are 2-1 this season with wins over UConn and VMI. Led by the veteran Doeren, NC State has been a steady, physical force in the ACC for the past few seasons and this year is no different. Despite much attention on the offense side of the ball, State continues to make its mark on D.

Although Pack only return four starters on defense from a Top-20 unit in 2022, they are primed to bring in a stout unit, which always starts up front with them. DC Tony Gibson stated in the preseason, “In all my years of coaching in this defense, I think this is the best defense line I have ever had. It’s a full unit. We’re deeper than we’ve ever been.” His 3-3-5 defense relies on a big and physical defensive front but will also bring pressure from all three levels.

On that D-line, State returns Davin Vann, C.J. Clark, Savion Jackson, and Travali Price. Vann (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) started every game last season and leads the Wolfpack this year with three sacks.

Returning at the linebacker spot is an All-ACC talent in Payton Wilson (6-foot-4, 238 pounds). He is one of the best LBs in the league and he is the unquestioned leader of this NC State defense. Through three games, he leads the team in tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions.

ODU transfer Robert Kennedy (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) has found a nice role on this ballclub as he is the fifth leading tackler and had an interception returned for a touchdown last week against VMI. This secondary will play a lot of man on the backend and force the quarterback to be precise with ball placement. In addition to Kennedy, Aydan White (6-foot, 189 pounds) returns at corner. His four interceptions in 2022 ranked second in the league and garnered him 1st team All-ACC recognition last season.

Offensively, NC State has gone under a total makeover from its previous years, with Anae taking over at the helm and Armstrong brought in to start at quarterback.

Through three games, the offense has been solid but not explosive. Much like during his tenure at UVa, Anae has not established much of a traditional run game though last week, the Wolfpack got a spark from Kendrick Raphael. The 5-11, 195-pound back paced NCSU with 85 yards on the ground. Armstrong still leads the team in rushing through the first three games and the Air Raid offense very much goes through the left arm of No. 5.

Armstrong has thrown three touchdowns (and three interceptions) this season. KC Concepcion (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) leads the Wolfpack in receptions with 16, while Bradley Rozner (6-foot-4, 200) has two touchdown catches this season. In addition to these two, look for returning receivers Porter Rooks (6-foot-1, 201) and Keyon Lashane (5-foot-11, 202) to be targets for Armstrong and this new-look offense.



