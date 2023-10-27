Preview: Hoos take two-game streak south to face the Canes
UVa at Miami
3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Miami Hurricanes (5-2, 1-2 ACC)
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
Conference: ACC
Last Game: 28-20 W over Clemson (2OT)
The University of Virginia heads south with a two-game winning streak and a lot of confidence. Tony Elliott secured the biggest win of his young coaching career last week, with a 31-27 defeat of the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tarheels. The Wahoos used a steady run game to win the time of possession battle and avoided the usual pitfalls that have doomed the Cavaliers in this 2023 campaign.
This week, UVa will have to pull out all the stops once again on the road against a very gifted Miami team.
Cristobal is entering his second season as the Canes’ head whistle and is enjoying some early season success with a roster chock full of talent. The former National Champion offensive tackle has restored some of the swagger of Miami past and has acquired some high-end talent due to his recruiting prowess. This year’s Miami team is well balanced on offense and has a great defense with athletes at all three levels.
Speaking of the defense, the Canes come into Saturday with the 21st ranked unit in FBS. Against the run, Miami ranks seventh, allowing only 79.6 yards per game.
Last Saturday, the Hoos were able to stymie the Carolina offense by controlling the clock and churning out yards on the ground. This week, Miami presents a greater challenge as they will play a number of even and odd fronts with their defensive line. Along with Tennessee, this is the best defensive front UVa will play this season. DC Lance Guidry does a good job of mixing up his 4-2-5 scheme. He will convert to a traditional 4-3 against heavy offensive personnel and throw in some 3-man fronts as well.
The front is spearheaded by 2022 All-ACC performer Leonard Taylor III (6-foot-3, 305 pounds). Last season against Virginia, Taylor had four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. This season, he has been steady, but true freshman Rueben Bain has been a revelation for Miami. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle lines up all across the front. He leads the Canes with 4.5 sacks, including two last week against Clemson. Miami has no shortage of big, physical, and athletic playmakers on this defense.
The program is well-known for its linebackers and the 2023 corps has been a very solid unit for the Canes. Leading tackler Francisco Mauigoa (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) is the workhorse of the group. The Washington State transfer has 34 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 2 sacks. KJ Cloyd has 5.5 TFLs and 2 sacks, while Corey Flagg has 4 TFLs this season. This group is really apt at creating negative plays for opposing offenses.
Fifth-year senior Te’Cory Couch (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) leads the group with three interceptions this year, but All-American safety Kam Kinchens (6-foot, 205) is the best player on this defense. He has eight career interceptions, including one last week against Clemson.
Last Saturday night, Emory Williams filled in admirably for Miami at quarterback, but veteran quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be starting against UVa. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal caller has tossed 16 touchdowns in six starts for the Hurricanes this year. Van Dyke is joined in the backfield by a bevy of capable backs. Miami has three RBs with at least 45 carries and two with 70. Henry Parrish, Jr. (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) will play this week after missing the Clemson game. He leads the team with 452 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Close behind is Donald Chaney, Jr. (5-foot-10, 210) with 375 yards and two touchdowns, and Ajay Allen (5-foot-11, 186) with 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Although Miami possesses the third-best rushing offense in the ACC, Van Dyke has a slew of pass catchers at his disposal. The Canes rank second in the conference in passing offense thanks to three receivers with at least four touchdown receptions this year. Leading the way is Xavier Restrepo (5-foot-10, 198). He’s racked up 54 catches and four touchdowns this season. Jacolby George (6-foot, 176) is the deep threat with five touchdowns, and Colbie Young (6-foot-5, 215) is the big body possession receiver with four touchdowns.
Three Keys to Victory for UVa
1. Stay confident and play steady.
Virginia looked the beast in the eyes last week and didn’t flinch. As a matter of fact, the Wahoos were game to fight and pulled off an upset. However, it didn’t feel like a fluke. This recipe can be replicated. UVa ran the football, controlled the clock, converted on 3rd downs and avoided the big special teams errors that have plagued this program in the Elliott era. Last week’s game plan was foolproof and can be sustainable as we pivot to the second half of the season.
2. Be physical and take advantage when chances present themselves.
Although Carolina defeated Miami, this Hurricane football team is a different beast. They are supremely physical on both lines and are more prepared for a street fight in the trenches. Miami will be comfortable slugging it out. This may be a game for UVa to make some gains with its backs catching balls out of the backfield, tight ends making some intermediate plays, and the wide receivers winning 1-on-1 battles. Opportunities will be few and far between, so the Cavalier offense needs to take advantage of any mishaps.
3. Follow the blueprint on defense once again.
The Virginia defense surrendered 490 yards of total offense last week to Carolina, but ultimately had a truly inspiring effort. DC John Rudzinski was able to change looks on the back end to negatively impact Drake Maye, and the front seven made the Carolina rushing attack earn every yard. This Saturday’s game is more of the same. UVa needs to get timely stops, limit the backbreaking big plays, and thwart the third down conversions.
Outlook
“The U” is having a very nice season in Cristobal’s sophomore season. They are a dominant defensive team that has an efficient and balanced offense. So the Canes are going to test UVa differently than any other team this season. Simply put: Miami has the talent to overwhelm opponents.
However, in the 20 previous games between these two schools, Miami only has a 12-8 advantage. This series doesn’t make much sense, frankly. Last year, UVa and Miami played a 14-12 4OT game that featured eight total field goals. That was a UVa team that had little to no offensive identity and a Miami team that was without Van Dyke.
In 2023, Miami is clearly a better version of itself and UVa has recently found some footing. We expect a game where Miami ultimately wears down this Virginia team. The Cavalier defense has not been great this year and we feel that with the return of Van Dyke and his full cast of offensive weaponry, Miami is likely to outlast Virginia in a good, physical ACC battle.