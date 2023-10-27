3:30 p.m., ACC Network





Miami Hurricanes (5-2, 1-2 ACC)

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

Conference: ACC

Last Game: 28-20 W over Clemson (2OT)





The University of Virginia heads south with a two-game winning streak and a lot of confidence. Tony Elliott secured the biggest win of his young coaching career last week, with a 31-27 defeat of the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tarheels. The Wahoos used a steady run game to win the time of possession battle and avoided the usual pitfalls that have doomed the Cavaliers in this 2023 campaign.

This week, UVa will have to pull out all the stops once again on the road against a very gifted Miami team.

Cristobal is entering his second season as the Canes’ head whistle and is enjoying some early season success with a roster chock full of talent. The former National Champion offensive tackle has restored some of the swagger of Miami past and has acquired some high-end talent due to his recruiting prowess. This year’s Miami team is well balanced on offense and has a great defense with athletes at all three levels.

Speaking of the defense, the Canes come into Saturday with the 21st ranked unit in FBS. Against the run, Miami ranks seventh, allowing only 79.6 yards per game.

Last Saturday, the Hoos were able to stymie the Carolina offense by controlling the clock and churning out yards on the ground. This week, Miami presents a greater challenge as they will play a number of even and odd fronts with their defensive line. Along with Tennessee, this is the best defensive front UVa will play this season. DC Lance Guidry does a good job of mixing up his 4-2-5 scheme. He will convert to a traditional 4-3 against heavy offensive personnel and throw in some 3-man fronts as well.

The front is spearheaded by 2022 All-ACC performer Leonard Taylor III (6-foot-3, 305 pounds). Last season against Virginia, Taylor had four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. This season, he has been steady, but true freshman Rueben Bain has been a revelation for Miami. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive tackle lines up all across the front. He leads the Canes with 4.5 sacks, including two last week against Clemson. Miami has no shortage of big, physical, and athletic playmakers on this defense.

The program is well-known for its linebackers and the 2023 corps has been a very solid unit for the Canes. Leading tackler Francisco Mauigoa (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) is the workhorse of the group. The Washington State transfer has 34 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and 2 sacks. KJ Cloyd has 5.5 TFLs and 2 sacks, while Corey Flagg has 4 TFLs this season. This group is really apt at creating negative plays for opposing offenses.

Fifth-year senior Te’Cory Couch (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) leads the group with three interceptions this year, but All-American safety Kam Kinchens (6-foot, 205) is the best player on this defense. He has eight career interceptions, including one last week against Clemson.

Last Saturday night, Emory Williams filled in admirably for Miami at quarterback, but veteran quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be starting against UVa. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound signal caller has tossed 16 touchdowns in six starts for the Hurricanes this year. Van Dyke is joined in the backfield by a bevy of capable backs. Miami has three RBs with at least 45 carries and two with 70. Henry Parrish, Jr. (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) will play this week after missing the Clemson game. He leads the team with 452 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Close behind is Donald Chaney, Jr. (5-foot-10, 210) with 375 yards and two touchdowns, and Ajay Allen (5-foot-11, 186) with 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Miami possesses the third-best rushing offense in the ACC, Van Dyke has a slew of pass catchers at his disposal. The Canes rank second in the conference in passing offense thanks to three receivers with at least four touchdown receptions this year. Leading the way is Xavier Restrepo (5-foot-10, 198). He’s racked up 54 catches and four touchdowns this season. Jacolby George (6-foot, 176) is the deep threat with five touchdowns, and Colbie Young (6-foot-5, 215) is the big body possession receiver with four touchdowns.



