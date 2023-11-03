2 p.m., CW Network





Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-2)

Head Coach: Brent Key

Conference: ACC

Last Game: 46-42 W over UNC





After a win at Carolina and an inspiring effort against Miami, UVa returns home to host the Ramblin’ Wreck of Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Wahoos entertain a Georgia Tech football team that has turned the corner as well. With wins over Carolina and Miami already secured, the Jackets come into Charlottesville with confidence and looking to collect another win on their way to bowl eligibility.

Brent Key is in his first full season as head coach after taking over last year for Geoff Collins midway through the campaign. The former GT offensive lineman has instilled a level of toughness in this group that has paired well with the multitude of athletes on the roster.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets are one of the conference’s best. In total offense, Georgia Tech is 18th in the country (second in ACC behind UNC) while the rushing offense is 21st nationally, which puts Key and Co. second in the ACC behind Boston College. Offensively, Tech has a multi-faceted run game spearheaded by quarterback Haynes King. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound redshirt sophomore is a true dual threat. He has rushed for 462 yards this year, including 150 against Boston College and 90 last week against Carolina.

Last week against the Tar Heels, Georgia Tech rushed for 361 yards in a 46-42 win. Dontae Smith (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) powered his way to 178 yards last week against UNC, including a 70-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jamal Haynes (5-foot-9, 180) is the leading rusher for the Jackets, with 545 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Schematically, Georgia Tech will use a lot of pistol formations to set up its zone-read options for the quarterback. King is very good at holding the mesh point and the Yellow Jackets also have a very good offensive line with a wealth of experience across the front. Virginia is going to have to be very disciplined on the edges against this offense and account for the entire backfield as viable running threats.

Georgia Tech is great on the ground but also possesses some high-end receiving talent as well. In 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound Malik Rutherford, the Jackets have a true speed merchant. He accounted for two touchdowns last week against UNC, while true freshman Eric Singleton, Jr. (5-foot-11, 174 pounds) notched a 100-yard game and has hauled in five touchdown receptions this year. This young duo of receivers, coupled with the tight end threat room of Dylan Leonard (16 catches this season) and Brett Seither (two touchdowns last week) make for an extremely formidable offensive unit that has scored 32 points per game and will be tough to slow down tomorrow afternoon in Scott Stadium.

Georgia Tech promoted Kevin Sherrer to the defensive coordinator position on October 1 to give the Ramblin’ Wreck a jolt. Through eight games, this defense ranks 129th in the country in rushing D, so UVa will be wise to establish the run game in this one. Sherrer’s group will mostly employ an odd-man front with man-to-man principles in the secondary.

Sophomore safety Clayton Powell-Lee leads the team in tackles with 46 on the year. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound 2022 Freshman All-American also has an interception this season. Jaylon King (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) is the elder statesman of the defensive backfield and is the second leading tackler on the team, having collected two interceptions to boot. Defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (6-foot-5, 238 pounds) is GT’s most active defensive lineman with five sacks this season. Also, look for D’Quan Douse to build off his great performance last week against UNC. The 300-pounder in the middle of this defense, tallied six tackles and a sack against the Tar Heels.



