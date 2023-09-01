Noon, ABC





No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Head Coach: Josh Heupel

Conference: SEC

2022 Record: 11-2, 6-2 in SEC





The Tennessee Volunteers come into the 2023 season with National Championship aspirations and a pedigree to match. With wins over Florida, Alabama, and Clemson in 2022, the Vol faithful expect to play on New Year’s Day and beyond this season.

Head coach Josh Heupel leads the Vols into a 2023 campaign with major expectations. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, along with offensive tackle Darnell Wright and receiver Jalin Hyatt, headline an NFL Draft class that left Tennessee after the 2022 season. However, the cupboard is not bare in Knoxville.

At quarterback, UT will bring back Joe Milton. The former University of Michigan signal caller has unquestionable arm talent but has yet to put together a standout season. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at over 230 pounds, Milton has all of the measurables to produce on Rocky Top. He shined in the Orange Bowl victory over Clemson, throwing three touchdown passes and therefore arrives this fall looking to build on both UT’s success last year and his own momentum.

After serving as quarterbacks coach, newly minted OC Joey Halzle takes over the reins as the play caller for the Vols. Tennessee’s vertical spread offense stretches defenses and forces opposing coordinators to defend every blade of grass on the field. With Milton’s arm, no throw is off the table.

In the backfield alongside Milton will be returning starter Jaylen Wright at running back. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back rushed for 875 yards last season with 10 touchdowns. Joining him in the running back room will be Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson, both returning players who saw time for Tennessee in 2022.

The Volunteer offense goes because of its receivers and the game breaking talent that is in that room. Hyatt and Cedric Tillman have both gone to the NFL, but Tennessee features three playmakers at receiver in Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, and Squirrel White. McCoy hauled in 52 receptions last season and Keyton averaged 18 yards a catch. Also, look for Donte Thornton, a transfer from Oregon, to add to this already explosive receiving corps.

Three starters return along the offensive line for Tennessee, headlined by Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays. That pairing will start at right guard and center respectively. Look for Miami transfer John Campbell to start at right tackle. The other two spots are up for grabs and may have some rotation during the early season games. Additionally, Mays is dealing with an injury and may miss this weekend’s matchup against Virginia.

Defensively, Tennessee returns a lot of SEC talent that hopes to improve on its 91st ranking in total defense in 2022. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks employs a 4-2-5 scheme which is boosted by Omari Thomas (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) at defensive tackle. The returning starter is an elite force in the middle. Roman Harrison (6-foot-2, 235) returns at the LEO position. Harrison will provide some edge pressure for the Vols up front.

BYU transfers Keenan Pili (6-foot-3, 240) and Gabe Jeudy-Lally (6-foot-2, 190) expect to start at mike backer and corner for Tennessee, while veteran returners Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker will start at the safety positions.

Overall, Tennessee opens up its 2023 season as a team that is poised to “take the next step” on the national level and qualify for the College Football Playoff. The offensive firepower is still there, and a lot of pieces return on defense that will lead the Vols to a 10+ win season and possibly a playoff berth.



