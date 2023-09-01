Preview: Wahoos set to open the year against No. 12 Tennessee
UVa vs No. 12 Tennessee
Noon, ABC
No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers
Head Coach: Josh Heupel
Conference: SEC
2022 Record: 11-2, 6-2 in SEC
The Tennessee Volunteers come into the 2023 season with National Championship aspirations and a pedigree to match. With wins over Florida, Alabama, and Clemson in 2022, the Vol faithful expect to play on New Year’s Day and beyond this season.
Head coach Josh Heupel leads the Vols into a 2023 campaign with major expectations. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, along with offensive tackle Darnell Wright and receiver Jalin Hyatt, headline an NFL Draft class that left Tennessee after the 2022 season. However, the cupboard is not bare in Knoxville.
At quarterback, UT will bring back Joe Milton. The former University of Michigan signal caller has unquestionable arm talent but has yet to put together a standout season. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at over 230 pounds, Milton has all of the measurables to produce on Rocky Top. He shined in the Orange Bowl victory over Clemson, throwing three touchdown passes and therefore arrives this fall looking to build on both UT’s success last year and his own momentum.
After serving as quarterbacks coach, newly minted OC Joey Halzle takes over the reins as the play caller for the Vols. Tennessee’s vertical spread offense stretches defenses and forces opposing coordinators to defend every blade of grass on the field. With Milton’s arm, no throw is off the table.
In the backfield alongside Milton will be returning starter Jaylen Wright at running back. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back rushed for 875 yards last season with 10 touchdowns. Joining him in the running back room will be Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson, both returning players who saw time for Tennessee in 2022.
The Volunteer offense goes because of its receivers and the game breaking talent that is in that room. Hyatt and Cedric Tillman have both gone to the NFL, but Tennessee features three playmakers at receiver in Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, and Squirrel White. McCoy hauled in 52 receptions last season and Keyton averaged 18 yards a catch. Also, look for Donte Thornton, a transfer from Oregon, to add to this already explosive receiving corps.
Three starters return along the offensive line for Tennessee, headlined by Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays. That pairing will start at right guard and center respectively. Look for Miami transfer John Campbell to start at right tackle. The other two spots are up for grabs and may have some rotation during the early season games. Additionally, Mays is dealing with an injury and may miss this weekend’s matchup against Virginia.
Defensively, Tennessee returns a lot of SEC talent that hopes to improve on its 91st ranking in total defense in 2022. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks employs a 4-2-5 scheme which is boosted by Omari Thomas (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) at defensive tackle. The returning starter is an elite force in the middle. Roman Harrison (6-foot-2, 235) returns at the LEO position. Harrison will provide some edge pressure for the Vols up front.
BYU transfers Keenan Pili (6-foot-3, 240) and Gabe Jeudy-Lally (6-foot-2, 190) expect to start at mike backer and corner for Tennessee, while veteran returners Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker will start at the safety positions.
Overall, Tennessee opens up its 2023 season as a team that is poised to “take the next step” on the national level and qualify for the College Football Playoff. The offensive firepower is still there, and a lot of pieces return on defense that will lead the Vols to a 10+ win season and possibly a playoff berth.
Three Keys to Victory for UVa
1. The offense must show up and produce.
Head coach Tony Elliott brings his Cavalier football team into Year 2 with a lot of new faces, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Tony Muskett leads the offense into Saturday’s game with a talented stable of running backs led by Perris Jones, Mike Hollins, and Kobe Pace, and a capable receiving corps, led by Malachi Fields and Northwestern transfer Malik Washington. Like last year, questions are plentiful about the offensive line, where new coach Terry Heffernan brings a young, unproven group to the mix.
This entire unit will need to mature and grow fast in order for the Hoos to see some success throughout the 2023 campaign. The offense has to be able to not only be in the fight but put up points.
2. The D needs to be steady.
DC John Rudzinski and his group were the lone glimmer in what was the 2022 Virginia football season. He returns a lot of talent up front but the Wahoos have questions at the other two levels of the defense. UVa addressed issues in the secondary this offseason with some key additions through the transfer portal, so the talent has been replenished and should produce early for the Hoos. This group will need to lead the Cavaliers and start fast in order to give UVa an opportunity to compete against a tough 2023 schedule.
3. The Wahoos have to handle the emotion of the day.
This game might not be in Neyland Stadium but it might as well be. But still, in some ways, it’s better for UVa that this game is on the road as it will give the players a chance to experience real football without being bombarded with all the emotion that playing in Charlottesville for the first time without Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry would provide.
No matter what, this is going to be a tough day for the guys and they’ll have to channel that emotion into their play. The fact that expectations for this one are where they are might allow the Wahoos to play more free.
Outlook
UVa starts the 2023 season against a legitimate title contender in their backyard. This is not the kind of start this ball club needs, but it may prepare them for later in the season.
Expect the Cavaliers to compete against Tennessee, but there is a significant talent gap across most positions. The Hoos will move the ball and make some plays offensively but fall in a game that never is in any doubt.