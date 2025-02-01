Published Feb 1, 2025
Schutt and Lawal help Hokies hold on, beat the Wahoos 75-74
Staff Reports
Associated Press

Jaden Schutt had 18 points and Tobi Lawal scored 17 to help Virginia Tech escape with a 75-74 victory over Virginia on Saturday.

Virginia Tech hit five of six free throws and Lawal and Schutt followed with baskets to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Hokies a 69-56 lead with 6:32 remaining. Virginia chipped away until Andrew Rohde scored in the paint with 45 seconds left to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 75-72.

Taine Murray grabbed an errant shot by Lawal with eight seconds left and the Hokies fouled Isaac McKneely before he could fire off a 3-pointer. McKneely made two foul shots and the Cavaliers fouled Mylyjael Poteat, who missed twice. Virginia had a chance to win coming out of a timeout with four seconds left, but Rohde’s floater rolled off the rim at the buzzer.

Schutt made 6 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hokies (10-12, 5-6 ACC). He added five rebounds. Lawal made 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and also had five boards.

McKneely finished with 19 points and seven assists to pace the Cavaliers (10-12, 3-8). Rohde had 12 points, Dai Dai Ames scored 11 and Murray added 10 points and six rebounds.

Schutt hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first half to help Virginia Tech take a 38-31 lead into intermission. McKneely had nine points to lead Virginia.

The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 98-61, including a 43-14 advantage at home.

Virginia plays at Pittsburgh on Monday. Virginia Tech will host SMU on Wednesday.


