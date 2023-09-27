



1. Hoos are pretty banged up as they prepare to ship up to Boston.

Of late, Tony Elliott’s press conferences have been half football, half medical report. While UVa was pretty healthy during camp, the team has had some back luck as the season got started and now has several key injuries to overcome this week at Boston College.

On defense, Kam Butler, Lex Long, Paul Akere and Antonio Clary are all out for Saturday’s game at BC (2 p.m., CW Network). That’s quite a few key contributors missing, and several of them have been out for a few weeks. The hope is that Butler’s injury isn’t a season-ending one, and he can return to the field this season, but the team is awaiting MRI results. Elliott also listed Josh Ahern as probable after he missed last week’s game, and Ben Smiley is questionable, as he works through the concussion protocol.

On offense, the key conversation is at quarterback, where Elliott seemed to indicate that Tony Muskett would be able to return this week and would start the game. UVa has been coy about this particular injury in recent weeks, somewhat hyping up Muskett’s return only to start Anthony Colandrea instead. But perhaps this time, UVa’s original QB1 returns to the field.





2. Penalties will be a focus in Saturday’s game.

Virginia’s game against NC State on Friday was derailed as the Cavaliers picked up 45 yards of penalties, all unforced, in the final 36 seconds of the game. Those flags handed the game back to the Wolfpack. Elliott was asked about these particular infractions and how they compared to some of the silly penalties he decried after UVa’s loss at Duke last year. He said that the Ty Furnish unsportsmanlike call was avoidable and can’t happen, but the flags on Colandrea and James Jackson are harder to speak to, as they were unique situations.

Virginia will need to play cleaner going forward, starting with Saturday’s game on the road. UVa had a near perfect penalty game in the opener against Tennessee, when the Hoos were charged with two penalties for 10 yards. Since, they’ve recorded 195 penalty yards over the past three games, more than half of which were in the fourth quarter, with a lot of those flags contributing to game-winning scores by NC State and JMU.

The good news, perhaps, is that BC has been even more undisciplined than UVa has to this point in the season. The Eagles have 394 yards of penalties, dead last in the country, averaging 98.5 yards per game. In a closer-than-expected loss to FSU, BC was hit with 18 penalties for 131 yards. If Boston College is going to commit infractions, UVa has to take advantage by not doing the same.





3. The future is now for some members of Elliott’s first recruiting class.

While UVa’s injury luck has been bad and has hurt the team’s chances to win more, the silver lining is that younger players are getting a chance to shine. Colandrea is the most obvious one, and he has had three promising starts in Muskett’s absence and looks like the QB of the future. But there are other true freshmen that have had a chance to play a lot and hopefully those snaps will pay off down the road.

Freshman linebacker Kam Robinson earned a start against NC State with Ahern out and had a solid game, leading the team in tackles. During Tuesday’s press conference Elliott called Robinson a potentially program-changing player and the hope is that as Robinson gets more comfortable at the college level and within UVa’s defensive schemes, he continues to show out. The same can be said of freshman cornerback Dre Walker, who has been thrown into early action in a thin cornerback room. Like Robinson, Walker is learning on the job and has a ways to go, but the tools are there. Other true freshmen have played, particularly at receiver, where Jaden Gibson and Suderian Harrison have earned plenty of snaps.

With the portal it's harder to predict but the hope is this 2023 class can be the backbone of the team in a few years. And if it is, the experience some of them earned as true freshmen will be a big part of their future success.



