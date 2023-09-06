1. UVa came back home 0-1 and banged up after the opener.

Most rational Cavalier fans knew what faced them in Nashville last Saturday. The game played out pretty much as expected, with UVa hanging tough for a while but eventually losing a lopsided 49-13 opener against a good Tennessee team. When facing a daunting task like UVa faced on Saturday, the hope is to play the best game possible, build some momentum for the next week, and come out healthy.

Unfortunately for Virginia, that last goal didn’t quite come to fruition. The injury everyone is watching this week was to starting QB Tony Muskett, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Tony Elliott said yesterday that Muskett was “day to day” and that the coaching staff would have a plan for both him and backup Anthony Colandrea for this weekend.

Muskett wasn’t the only notable injury, though. Defensive lineman Su Agunloye suffered a significant injury coming off the field after a fumble recovery and tore the patella tendons in both knees. A tough blow for perhaps UVa’s player of the first half, Agunloye had surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Elliott also mentioned that tight end Sackett Wood, safety Lex Long, and linebacker Josh Ahern were banged up in Saturday’s game and called them probable for Saturday’s home opener against JMU. Losing any or all of those players would be significant, as all three have starting roles.

On the positive side, it seems that some of the players UVa was without on Saturday are closer to returning. Elliott said that edge rusher Chico Bennett was back at practice and was full go in limited reps. Like Muskett, Elliott described Bennett as day-to-day, and he wasn’t on the depth chart. Safety Antonio Clary is closer to a return, too, and Elliott said he’d be a game-time decision. Transfer tackle Jimmy Christ is available if needed this weekend, after battling an injury throughout fall camp and missing the season opener.





2. The Hoos lost too many 1-on-1 matchups against the Vols they’ll need to win against the Dukes.

When asked about what he thought of the season opener after watching the film, Elliott said that the team made some small mistakes that ended up costing them dearly. Tennessee dominated the line of scrimmage in the win, running the ball efficiently on offense and making plays in the backfield when on defense.

The offensive line in particular had a rough outing, and it showed up on film review. Elliott mentioned issues Ty Furnish had snapping the ball, and attributed those errors to him wanting to get a head start on blocking his man, and trying to make a play. On defense, Elliott mentioned that there were a few missed tackles at the point of attack, and Tennessee made them pay.

UT is the most talented and deep team UVa will face all year, and the hope is that those 1-on-1 losses were far more frequent, on both sides of the ball, than they will be in the weeks to come. Elliott praised the team’s effort, but also said that they needed to trust their fundamentals when the games begin. It was a tough environment and opponent for the Wahoos last weekend, and perhaps we’ll get a better idea of what UVa can do at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on Saturday.





3. Virginia needs to play cleaner on special teams.

UVa’s offense and defense were put to the task on Saturday, and they certainly didn’t need any special-teams mistakes to make life any more difficult than it already was. It’s worth noting that special teams created the only turnover in the game on the aforementioned fumbled punt return, but there are still plenty of things to clean up heading into game No. 2.

UVa allowed 105 punt return yards on three attempts (35 yards per return) and a 34-yard kick return to begin the game. Elliott contributed those long returns to missed tackles at the catch point, or earlier in the return, and again, the Vols made UVa pay for the errors. He joked that you don’t want a kicker or punter having to make tackles, as both Matt Ganyard and Daniel Sparks did on Saturday.

The margin for error for this UVa team is small, and special teams can either put them over the top, or sink their chances to win many games on their schedule. UVa needs to be as clean as possible in their own returns as well as in coverage, and that starts with better tackling.



