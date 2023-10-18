The 3-2-1: North Carolina
Three Things We Know
1. Virginia prioritized health during the bye but did lose one key player for the season.
The bye week came directly in the middle of the schedule, something that Tony Elliott saw as an advantage for the program. Having it six games in, after finally getting a win, gave the Cavaliers a chance to reset a bit before a tough schedule to come. Virginia takes on No. 10 North Carolina on the road this weekend before another tough road trip to Miami, with games against ranked Duke and Louisville looming in November.
Elliott said during his presser yesterday that the program practiced hard last week but took out some of the physical elements as a banged-up roster is looking ahead to six more games. That seems like a wise choice given how many injuries the Hoos dealt with over the first six weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. UVa still has some players battling back from injuries, like linebacker Josh Ahern, but the hope is that they’ll be closer to 100 percent against the Tar Heels than they were in recent weeks.
Elliott did announce one major loss in Tuesday’s presser, however. Safety/linebacker Lex Long is done for the year after getting hurt at Maryland, opting to have a season-ending surgery after a setback with his foot injury. That’s a tough loss for the defense given that is already without Antonio Clary as he also battles back from surgery, and Long was playing well early in the season.
2. UVa seems to have settled on a starting offensive line…for now.
The offensive line has been a work in progress in the first half of the season, but it hasn’t had a lot of personnel changes during that time. Perhaps that speaks to the depth of the group, or lack thereof, but it does seem like the coaching staff has zeroed in on a preferred combination of players.
Heading into this week, the depth chart has the starting offensive line (from left to right) as McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Brian Stevens, Ugonna Nnanna, and Jimmy Christ. The only change from the group that started the season opener is Nnanna sliding inside to guard, Christ taking his place, and Ty Furnish relegated to the bench. Furnish struggled at both center and guard, and Nnanna had some rough moments at tackle, and seems more comfortable at guard. If Christ can do a decent job at right tackle, this should be a more reliable group than what UVa started the season with last month. Stevens’ ability to slide over to center has been helpful, making it so the Hoos get their best five guys on the field.
3. Kam Robinson is the future and present of the UVa defense.
One of the bright spots over the past few games is the breakout play of the freshman linebacker, something that seemed like just a matter of time from the moment UVa landed his signature earlier this year. Robinson was Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class and has played like it of late. He led the Wahoos in tackles against William & Mary with 12, the second time he’s done that this season (team-high 10 against NC State). Robinson is now the starter at the Mike linebacker spot on the depth chart, with James Jackson moving over to the Will spot, and Ahern still battling back from injury.
Elliott said that being able to play these three in tandem, along with rotating in Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald, is a boost to the defense. Elliott also said the game is slowing down for Robinson as he better learns the defenses and calls, freeing him to fly around and make plays. UVa has had a tough season overall but Robinson’s development has been a bright spot, and is something worth watching over the final six games.
Two Questions
1. What can UVa do to slow down UNC’s potent offense?
When asked Tuesday about preparing for the Tar Heels, Elliott gushed over UNC’s attack, and rightfully so. Elliott called Carolina QB Drake Maye the nation’s best signal caller, and like Sam Howell before him, Maye is surrounded by a bevy of weapons. UNC has explosive receivers, even better now with Tez Walker eligible, and a formidable ground game to go along with the air attack.
UVa has struggled to stop offenses not nearly as potent as UNC’s, and needless to say this will be the biggest challenge of the season, and one too tall for all of Carolina’s opponents thus far. It seems that UVa’s best chance to stick around in the game is to allow UNC to get yards but crack down in the red zone and force field goal attempts, as they did last year. That’s not something the defense has done well this season but perhaps this week they turn it around. Or perhaps that’s wishful thinking in the face of a momumental ask.
2. What can UVa do to keep its quarterback upright?
On the other side of the ball, the Cavaliers have to do a better job protecting their own quarterback. They have been one of the worst teams in the nation in quarterback protection this season, and Elliott said simply that they have to find a way to do a better job keeping the quarterback clean. UNC doesn’t have an elite pass rush but its defense has taken significant steps forward this season. The Heels had nine sacks in their season opener against South Carolina, and will certainly be hoping to get after Tony Muskett on Saturday night. So what can UVa do to keep their QB out of danger? Perhaps its a mix of more screens, draws, quick throws and play actions, all made easier if they can run the ball. But when it comes to obvious passing downs, the line is just going to have to be better than they’ve shown so far this season.
One Prediction
UVa will lean more on true freshmen in the back half of the schedule.
Perhaps its a function of injuries or how the season is going, but UVa does seem to be showcasing more and more young players as the season moves forward. We mentioned Robinson, and elsewhere on defense, UVa has also played freshmen Dre Walker (currently hurt), Mekhi Buchanan, and Caleb Hardy more of late. On offense, Anthony Colandrea got three starts in Muskett’s absence, and receivers Jaden Gibson and Suderian Harrison are playing significant snaps. Harrison was also elevated to the starting punt returner, and Elliott said they trust him back there to provide a spark and make plays.
Over the final six games, it will be interesting to watch how the staff works in young guys while also trying to preserve redshirt seasons whenever possible. If nothing else, seeing these young players getting more game action could give Cavalier fans a taste of what they can expect from the 2023 signing class in the years to come.