



1. Virginia prioritized health during the bye but did lose one key player for the season.

The bye week came directly in the middle of the schedule, something that Tony Elliott saw as an advantage for the program. Having it six games in, after finally getting a win, gave the Cavaliers a chance to reset a bit before a tough schedule to come. Virginia takes on No. 10 North Carolina on the road this weekend before another tough road trip to Miami, with games against ranked Duke and Louisville looming in November.

Elliott said during his presser yesterday that the program practiced hard last week but took out some of the physical elements as a banged-up roster is looking ahead to six more games. That seems like a wise choice given how many injuries the Hoos dealt with over the first six weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. UVa still has some players battling back from injuries, like linebacker Josh Ahern, but the hope is that they’ll be closer to 100 percent against the Tar Heels than they were in recent weeks.

Elliott did announce one major loss in Tuesday's presser, however. Safety/linebacker Lex Long is done for the year after getting hurt at Maryland, opting to have a season-ending surgery after a setback with his foot injury. That's a tough loss for the defense given that is already without Antonio Clary as he also battles back from surgery, and Long was playing well early in the season.





2. UVa seems to have settled on a starting offensive line…for now.

The offensive line has been a work in progress in the first half of the season, but it hasn’t had a lot of personnel changes during that time. Perhaps that speaks to the depth of the group, or lack thereof, but it does seem like the coaching staff has zeroed in on a preferred combination of players.

Heading into this week, the depth chart has the starting offensive line (from left to right) as McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Brian Stevens, Ugonna Nnanna, and Jimmy Christ. The only change from the group that started the season opener is Nnanna sliding inside to guard, Christ taking his place, and Ty Furnish relegated to the bench. Furnish struggled at both center and guard, and Nnanna had some rough moments at tackle, and seems more comfortable at guard. If Christ can do a decent job at right tackle, this should be a more reliable group than what UVa started the season with last month. Stevens' ability to slide over to center has been helpful, making it so the Hoos get their best five guys on the field.





3. Kam Robinson is the future and present of the UVa defense.

One of the bright spots over the past few games is the breakout play of the freshman linebacker, something that seemed like just a matter of time from the moment UVa landed his signature earlier this year. Robinson was Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class and has played like it of late. He led the Wahoos in tackles against William & Mary with 12, the second time he’s done that this season (team-high 10 against NC State). Robinson is now the starter at the Mike linebacker spot on the depth chart, with James Jackson moving over to the Will spot, and Ahern still battling back from injury.

Elliott said that being able to play these three in tandem, along with rotating in Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald, is a boost to the defense. Elliott also said the game is slowing down for Robinson as he better learns the defenses and calls, freeing him to fly around and make plays. UVa has had a tough season overall but Robinson's development has been a bright spot, and is something worth watching over the final six games.




