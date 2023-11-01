Following Monday afternoon's media day in Charlottesville and ahead of the season opener coming on Monday night against Tarelton State (7 p.m., ACCNX), the 3-2-1 is back with a preseason hoops addition outlining three things we know, outlining a couple of questions, and picking one prediction as the Wahoos head into the 2023-24 season.





1. UVa rallied in its scrimmages against UConn and Maryland.

Virginia, like most top programs across the country, gave itself a few opportunities to simulate game situations before the season opener next week. For the Hoos that meant the annual Blue-White Scrimmage open to the public and a pair of scrimmages held behind closed doors over the past two weekends. UVa took on reigning national champion UConn at home before traveling to College Park for a second matchup with Maryland. These are also the same two programs UVa scrimmaged prior to last season.

Tony Bennett said on Monday that the games were a bit of a reality check when it came to pace and physicality, which has to be a good thing for any team still coming together ahead of the season opener. Bennett also revealed that UVa rallied from slow starts in both games and called that development encouraging. He did note that UConn was without star big man Donovan Clingan, and that the Wahoos didn’t have guard Dante Harris for their second scrimmage at Maryland.

These two simulated games certainly helped Bennett get a sense of what lineups work together and gave him opportunities to experiment against two talented, well-coached opponents.





2. Virginia’s starting lineup might be a work-in-progress to start the season.

It’s probably fair to say that there’s more unknown about this year’s UVa team with the season about to start than we’ve had in recent years. The Cavaliers lost a bunch of key players from last year’s roster, including guards Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin, as well as most of their frontcourt, with Jayden Gardner, Francisco Caffaro, Isaac Traudt and Kadin Shedrick all moving on.

UVa has a new-look group with plenty of mystery in regards to playing time, rotations; and lineup combinations. Bennett said Monday that the lineups may require some tinkering as the season begins, something that he has done in the past, but could be more frequent this year given the amount of turnover on the roster and new pieces added across the various positions.





3. Bennett is still working through finalizing redshirt decisions for three freshmen.

The roster has seven new players with three transfers joined by four freshmen. UVa made a couple of late additions to its 2023 signing class, and now Bennett and Co. have a few decisions to make around both playing time and who will sit this year out.

Last year, Leon Bond and Traudt redshirted for the Hoos, and this year it seems likely that the program will redshirt at least two more players.

Christian Bliss reclassified from the 2024 class to 2023 and joined the program in the summer a year early. The plan seems to be to redshirt him as he gets acclimated to the program and the college game, which makes sense given UVa’s depth at the guard spots. Anthony Robinson flipped from USF to UVa late in the recruiting process and he is a redshirt candidate as well, though there isn’t as much depth in the frontcourt, so perhaps there’s more of a path for him than there is for Bliss. Finally, Elijah Gertrude seems the most likely to play, but is coming off of an ACL injury during his senior season, and is still working his way back. Bennett made it clear that the redshirt decisions for all players are still “wait and see,” for now, but it does seem likely that Bliss and Robinson will sit out at this point.



