The February dead period is almost over which means prospects around the country are about once again about to hit the road and visit programs for spring practices and spring games. As we prepare for the "busy season" to begin, CavsCorner takes a look at a handful of notable targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle and where things stand.



After posting big numbers during his junior season including 79 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss, Beerman has seen his recruitment take off. He took a visit to Charlottesville last month, one that went very well for both sides. That being said, Michigan State and Kentucky have also entered the mix with Illinois and Rutgers both extending offers as well in recent weeks. He plans on making a few visits this spring before taking official visits in June and hopes to make a decision by the end of July. The Cavaliers are still in the race but it will be a tough recruitment to win over the next several months.





The Cavaliers already have one commitment from a Deerfield Academy standout in quarterback Cole Geer. Could they be adding another in Thurber? After checking in with a few sources regarding the 6-foot-5 tight end's recruitment including a recent visit to UVa last month, I have placed a FutureCast for the Hoos to land the Massachusetts native.



The Haymarket native was on Grounds in January for a Junior Day visit that went very well for both the 6-foot cornerback and the Cavaliers. That trip has also resulted in a return visit this spring. Woodson tells CavsCorner that he'll be back in town soon while also having trips planned for Wake Forest, Duke, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. He's also hoping to get to James Madison and Virginia Tech.





The in-state two-sport star remains a name to know in the 2025 recruiting cycle both on the gridiron and on the diamond. Matthews is ranked as a three-star prospect and top-25 talent in the state of Virginia but is also considered a top-60 prospect in the 2025 class by Perfect Game for his talents on the diamond. The former South Carolina commitment is still working on solidifying visits this spring but as of right now it does appear that North Carolina could be in the lead for him. He already has set an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill for next month and an official visit for June.



