With 14 offers thus far, including one from UVa, and promises to earn more over the summer, three-star DL Caleb Williams figures to be one of the Commonwealth’s best in the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive lineman is a high-end prospect who is just growing into his position. The rising junior from Matoaca has shown himself to be a violent run stopper and pass rusher who will likely build on the major numbers he put up last fall.

CavsCorner spoke to Williams about his recruiting process, the offer from UVa, his summer plans, and what type of player he sees himself as at the next level.

“The UVa offer means a lot to me,” Williams said. “It just tells the world that Matoaca and my hometown of Ettrick is producing a lot of top-notch athletes who can ball!”

Williams is someone who takes a lot of pride in representing his state and that’s been evident in his recruitment thus far. He said he’s built a relationship with not only coach Tony Elliott but also D-line coach Kevin Downing from UVa.

“Coach Elliott is building a program that is focused on what is going on within the program” he told CavsCorner. “He doesn’t seem too concerned about the outside noise.”

On the field, Williams is a phenomenal athlete at the defensive end position, posting a 4.7 second 40-time. In himself he sees a number of strengths and weaknesses to his game that he plans on addressing this summer.

“I’m good off the ball, maybe a little slow at times,” he explained, “but I always say that so I can push myself to be faster. Strength-wise, there is more room to grow, but I will continue to work in the weight room to see those gains.

“I could play tight end, but ultimately I see myself as a defensive end or edge rusher,” Williams added.

The Chesterfield native may well earn plenty of new college interest this summer but he’s very focused on the fall too, as he joked that he wants to work hard for his head coach, Fred Stoots, so that he can earn a new style of helmet that the program is receiving this year.

On the recruiting front, Williams said he hopes to get to some camps this summer to work on his craft but he isn’t going to overdo it. He also seems open right now to all the programs that are recruiting him.

For a guy who still has a lot of time left in his high school journey, Williams is enjoying the process and focusing on getting better as a football player.

In his sophomore season, Williams earned First Team All-Region honors with 50 tackles, including 12 for loss, and eight sacks.



