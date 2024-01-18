Shortly after visiting Charlottesville, CavsCorner caught up with Beerman to discuss his visit and receiving an offer from the Hoos.

The three-star linebacker is turning into one of the top linebackers in the Great Lakes region and is ranked by Rivals as a top-30 player in the state of Ohio in the 2025 recruiting cycle, already holding nearly 20 scholarship offers.

This past weekend, UVa played host to 2025 linebacker Grant Beerman out of Lakota West High School in Ohio.

"One unusual thing about the visit was that there were only three recruits, so there was a ton of personal attention throughout the visit," he said. "The staff covered all of the support areas and we had a lot of opportunities to talk real football."

It was a visit for Beerman that was unique and personal, something he pointed out.

"The visit was awesome," Beerman said. "That was my first time out to the Grounds and I was excited to meet with the staff and see the facilities, especially the new building."





While in town, Beerman spent most of his time with defensive analyst and former Wahoo linebacker CJ Stalker, who like Beerman was a standout at Lakota West.

"Coach CJ Stalker is also a Lakota West guy," he said. "He was there from the moment I walked in and hung out with us throughout the day."

On top of spending time with Stalker, Beerman also spent time with linebacker coach Clint Sintim.

A football junkie, Beerman enjoyed talking ball with the Virginia coaching staff, calling it a highlight of visit as he spent 45 minutes talking nothing but football and the Hoos defense with the coaching staff. He also got to spend quality time with head coach Tony Elliott, something that also stood out to the three-star prospect.

"I was also impressed with how much time Coach Elliott spent with the group," he said. "He helped conduct the building tour and sat down with me for quite a bit to wrap up the visit."

Prior to the trip, Beerman and Virginia didn't have a lot of interaction.

"Some minor interactions" as Beerman described them. But despite the lack of contact, it didn't take the linebacker long to feel comfortable once he was In Charlottesville.

"I felt a great connection from the first few minutes on site and look forward to building the relationship going forward," he said.

When wrapping up his visit, Elliott sat down with Beerman and Sintim to personally offer Beerman.

"He said their mission was to build champion men and he wanted me as part of his culture and family," Beerman said about Elliott's message to him. "I was excited to receive the offer I already knew the value of a Virginia education and left understanding a lot more about the football program. I feel confident the program is heading in the right direction and UVa will definitely be a school I continue to explore going forward."

Since picking up an offer from the Cavaliers, Beerman has also picked up offers from Indiana, Michigan State, and Kentucky.



